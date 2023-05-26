x

May 26, 2023

Androulakis Rules Out Collaboration with New Democracy after Runoff

May 26, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Greece Elections
From left to right SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras, Greek Solution leader Kyriakos Velopoulos, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis Communist Party of Greece Secretary General Dimitris Koutsoubas and PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis, leave Presidential palace after a their meeting in Athens, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – PASOK-Movement for Change (PASOK-KINAL) will not collaborate with New Democracy, its leader Nikos Androulakis told ANT1 television on Thursday.

Speaking at the station’s central newscast, Androulakis said, “There is no chance of collaborating with New Democracy. I’m absolutely clear on that.” Instead, he said, the goal was to turn Pasok-Kinal into a reliable and strong opposition party.

The Pasok leader said that his party’s strategic goal for June 25’s runoff was to represent the progressive voters with a strong majority, and blamed again main opposition SYRIZA’s leadership for Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ dominance in the elections. He also criticized the ND leader for “terrorizing voters” with the idea that Pasok planned to collaborate with MeRA25, Yianis Varoufakis’ party, “while everyone knows that Pasok always had a historic stance on issues and never fooled around with the drachma, as others did.” Instead, ND has committed ‘fiscal crimes’ in its four-year term, and will not be able to implement its promises, he underlined.

