Androulakis Receives GSEE Board: Increase of Minimum Wage a Top Priority

ATHENS – Opposition PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis on Thursday received the board of the General Confederation of Employees of Greece (GSEE) at his office in the Greek parliament.

The meeting focused on issues that concerned the minimum wage, the energy crisis and the wave of price increases.

Androulakis thanked GSEE’s board for the meeting, adding that is happening at a very difficult moment for the workers.

He said that the increase of the minimum wage to 751 euros is something that his party considers a top priority, especially given the galloping increase in social inequality.

“After 10 years of fiscal crisis, the pandemic and now the energy crisis have severely burdened workers, households and especially the most vulnerable groups,” Androulakis underlined.

At the same time, he noted that PASOK-KINAL has put in place a framework, particularly for the energy crisis, with measures “which in other countries have been implemented and created a safety net”. In Greece, conversely, “the government is unable or lacks boldness in their implementation,” he added.