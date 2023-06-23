x

June 23, 2023

Androulakis: Numbers Show that New Democracy Did Not Do Such a Great Job as Gov’t

June 23, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[361431] ΟΜΙΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΣ ΑΛΛΑΓΗΣ ΝΙΚΟΥ ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗ ΣΤΗ ΘΕΣΣΑΛΟΝΙΚΗ (ΡΑΦΑΗΛ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΑΔΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Nikos Androulakis is speaking at the Thessaloniki International Fair's 'Ioannis Velidis' congress center on Monday, May 15, 2023. (Photo by RAPHAEL GEORGIADIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A critical mass of the Greek people voted under the fear that worse was to come, not because New Democracy had done a great job, PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis said on Thursday, in the central newscast for Mega TV.

“Let us quote the facts, which are revealing: 50 billion of a new debt, an external current account deficit higher than that of 2010 – we had 12% last year, 9% this year – and New Democracy saying ‘It happens in all countries’. Portugal had a 1% deficit last year, a 1% surplus this year. Two-thirds of the state’s revenues are indirect taxes, hitting at the middle class and the most vulnerable Greeks. And another element that is even more revealing is the shrinking of real wages by 7%,” Androulakis said.

By voting for PASOK on Sunday, there will be an end to a fear for the worst, he noted. “We will have, in the first phase, a strong, reliable and progressive main opposition and in second phase a governmental, socialdemocratic choice of the contemporary center-left,” Androulakis asserted.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

