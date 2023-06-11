Androulakis: ND’s Leader Will Be Responsible if There Is a Third Election in August

Politics

ATHENS – PASOK-Movement for Change leader Nikos Androulakis, in an interview published in the newspaper “Vima on Sunday”, accused New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis of “blackmailing” voters and said he would be solely responsible if the country had to have a third general election in August 2023.

“Once again, Mr. Mitsotakis surprises me with the blackmail he uses. He’s essential telling the Greek people: ‘Vote for me so that I don’t ruin your holidays in August’. I would like to remind him of what he said himself. The day before yesterday, in a television interview, he noted that ‘we could potentially govern together’. On May 14, however, he had said that he had nothing to say to Androulakis’ PASOK because we are an anti-reformist force….If Mr. Mitsotakis drags the country to a third ballot, that will be his choice,” Androulakis said.

PASOK’s leader said that there was no possibility of convergence with ND’s programme because it “dismantles the social state and, in terms of taxes and growth, serves 1,000 families and has violated the institutions.”

He also strongly criticised SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras, saying he was not up to the task of main opposition leader and that SYRIZA had served as the “golden sponsor” of the New Democracy government.

Androulakis said that PASOK’s goals in the upcoming elections will be to become the reliable opposition that the country needs to stand up against an all-powerful ND and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, “via its policies and realistic proposals”. He accused Mitsotakis of presenting an “idyllic picture” of the economy that did not correspond to economic reality, while seeking to lead the discussion away from the ND government’s actions and pledges and to “hide its unreliability and what is coming”.