Androulakis Meets with NBA Player Enes Kanter

Politics

ATHENS – Opposition PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis on Wednesday received Turkish-descent NBA player Enes Kanter at his office in the Greek parliament, at the player’s request.

Androulakis welcomed Kanter and expressed his solidarity with Kanter’s efforts and his repeated criticism of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish government on human rights issues and the rule of law in Turkey.

“In the last months we have had many inflammatory statements from the Turkish side against Greece and Cyprus’ sovereign rights. I condemn them in their entirety. In these periods our priority should be the respect to international law because at the end this is the only path for the peaceful co-existence of the two peoples in the future,” Androulakis said.

“There are many Turkish refugees in Greece and we really appreciate your support because, unfortunately, Erdogan’s policy is very cruel in our country,” Kanter said.

“These people found a second home in Greece. It is amazing because every time I speak with someone of my Turkish friends here, they tell me that they adore their life here. The food is the same, the culture is the same, the dances are the same, everything is the same. The people are very friendly. I really appreciate your support because for all this period you are a real champion of human rights. That’s why it meant a great deal to me to meet you, because you are an example for many people,” Kanter said.