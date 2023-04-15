Androulakis: It is Our Duty to Protect Meritocracy, Transparency and Social Justice

Politics

HERAKLION – PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis in statements after his visit to downtown Heraklion, Crete on Holy Saturday said that “In this period it is our duty to protect the meritocracy, the transparency and the social justice”.

Androulakis who is visiting his homeland for the Easter holidays had the opportunity to meet with citizens of Heraklion and to exchange wishes with them.