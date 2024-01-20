x

January 20, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 27ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Politics

Andrew Cuomo Sues Attorney General for Records in Sexual Harassment Probe that Led to His Downfall

January 20, 2024
By Associated Press
Cuomo Sexual Harassment
FILE - Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a New York Hispanic Clergy Organization meeting, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in New York. Cuomo is suing state Attorney General Letitia James in an effort to force her to turn over unreleased interviews from the damaging sexual misconduct investigation that led to his resignation. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is suing state Attorney General Letitia James in an effort to force her to release interviews from the damaging sexual misconduct investigation that led to his resignation.

Cuomo filed the case against James in New York state court on Thursday, arguing he needs the witness statements in full to defend himself against two sexual harassment lawsuits linked to the investigation.

A federal judge declined to release similar records in a separate case filed by Cuomo last year.

The former governor, once a rising star in the Democratic Party, resigned in 2021 after a report by the attorney general’s office concluded he sexually harassed at least 11 women.

FILE – New York Attorney General Letitia James addresses the media outside New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is suing James in an effort to force her to turn over unreleased interviews from the damaging sexual misconduct investigation that led to his resignation. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

Cuomo has denied the allegations. He and his backers have repeatedly criticized James and the sexual misconduct investigation as unfair. Cuomo is rumored to be contemplating a political comeback.

A spokesperson for James, a Democrat, did not immediately comment on Friday.

RELATED

VIDEO
Donald Trump Goes from Calm to Indignant in Newly Released Deposition Video of Civil Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Months before Donald Trump’s defiant turn as a witness at his New York civil fraud trial, the former president came face-to-face with the state attorney general who is suing him when he sat for a deposition last year at her Manhattan office.

Society
DNA Proves a Long-Dead Man Attacked 3 Girls in Indiana Nearly 50 Years Ago
Society
Grand Jury Indictment Against Alec Baldwin Opens Two Paths for Prosecutors

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Donald Trump Goes from Calm to Indignant in Newly Released Deposition Video of Civil Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Months before Donald Trump’s defiant turn as a witness at his New York civil fraud trial, the former president came face-to-face with the state attorney general who is suing him when he sat for a deposition last year at her Manhattan office.

ATHENS - A fire broke out at 6:00 on Saturday morning in a ground-floor building used as a storage space in the yard of the government headquarters at the Maximos Mansion.

ATHENS - An appeal to people over 60 years of age or members of a vulnerable group to get vaccinated for Covid-19 was made by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a post on X (former Twitter) on Friday.

ATHENS - SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis proposed to deputies at a work meeting on Friday that they jointly formulate the outlines of a 'National Plan for the Greek Dream'.

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — An Israeli strike on the Syrian capital on Saturday destroyed a building used by the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, killing at least four Iranians, Syrian and Iranian state media reported.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.