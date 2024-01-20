Andrew Cuomo Sues Attorney General for Records in Sexual Harassment Probe that Led to His Downfall

FILE - Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a New York Hispanic Clergy Organization meeting, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in New York. Cuomo is suing state Attorney General Letitia James in an effort to force her to turn over unreleased interviews from the damaging sexual misconduct investigation that led to his resignation. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is suing state Attorney General Letitia James in an effort to force her to release interviews from the damaging sexual misconduct investigation that led to his resignation.
Cuomo filed the case against James in New York state court on Thursday, arguing he needs the witness statements in full to defend himself against two sexual harassment lawsuits linked to the investigation.
A federal judge declined to release similar records in a separate case filed by Cuomo last year.
The former governor, once a rising star in the Democratic Party, resigned in 2021 after a report by the attorney general’s office concluded he sexually harassed at least 11 women.
Cuomo has denied the allegations. He and his backers have repeatedly criticized James and the sexual misconduct investigation as unfair. Cuomo is rumored to be contemplating a political comeback.
A spokesperson for James, a Democrat, did not immediately comment on Friday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Months before Donald Trump’s defiant turn as a witness at his New York civil fraud trial, the former president came face-to-face with the state attorney general who is suing him when he sat for a deposition last year at her Manhattan office.
ATHENS - An appeal to people over 60 years of age or members of a vulnerable group to get vaccinated for Covid-19 was made by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a post on X (former Twitter) on Friday.
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — An Israeli strike on the Syrian capital on Saturday destroyed a building used by the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, killing at least four Iranians, Syrian and Iranian state media reported.
