Andrew Andron, Archon, Leadership 100 Member, U.S. Air Force Vet, 91

General News

GARDEN CITY, NY – Andrew C. Andron, Archon, Leadership 100 member, United States Air Force veteran, and past president of AHEPA Constantine Cassis Chapter No.170, passed away on May 26. He was 91.

The Chapter made the sad announcement in a statement via email which follows: “On behalf of our AHEPA family of Hempstead, our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Andron Family as they mourn the loss of AHEPA Constantine Cassis Chapter No.170 Past President Brother Andrew Andron. Andrew was a great supporter of our AHEPA 170, Hellenism and Education, a great core belief in family, friends and his positive attitude toward life and church.”

Andrew C. Andron, 91, of Garden City, NY, passed into eternal rest on May 26. He was born on September 30, 1932 in Jamaica, NY, to Christos and Anna Andronikou. Andron served his country proudly in the United States Air Force and studied at the City University of New York. With his accounting background and an interest in real estate, he founded Andron Real Estate in the late 1960s and built a successful career based on honesty and hard work. He was a Zone Chairman for the Long Island Board of Realtors, an Advisory Board member of the State Bank of Long Island and President of the New Hyde Park Lions Club. Andron joined Saint Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church with his wife Maria and devoted over 50 years of his life to service there. He was a Parish Council member, Parish Council President, Chapter President of AHEPA, member of LIACA, member of the Mr. & Mrs. Club, and supported many organizations at the church, as well as chairing the annual Greek Festival many times. He was a proud member of the Parish Council when the church became the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Saint Paul. Andron was very proud and honored to become an Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate as well as a member of Leadership 100. He loved traveling with his wife Maria, enjoying the company of family and close friends, and spending the winter months in Palm Beach, Florida.

Andron is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Maria, his loving children Anna and her partner Christopher, and Christopher and his wife Florence, and his adoring grandchildren, Andrew, Kristen, and Alexa.

“He served as past President of AHEPA Chapter No.170 from 1985-1986 and also a Past President of our beloved Cathedral of Saint Paul from 1991-1992,” AHEPA Chapter No.170’s current President Anastasi Stampolis said. “He exemplified volunteering his time, talent and treasure in our community. He was a current member of our AHEPA 170 chapter. May his memory be eternal!”

The visitation was held on June 3 at Towers Funeral Home in Oceanside, NY, and on June 4 at Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Paul in Hempstead, NY. The funeral service was held on June 4 at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Paul, followed by the committal service and burial at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale, NY.