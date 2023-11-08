Andreas T. Stamboulidis Parthenon AHEPA Ch. 495 Hosts Fundraiser for Flood Victims

Events

WHITESTONE, NY – The Andreas T. Stamboulidis Parthenon AHEPA Chapter No. 495 held a special Tsipouro Night at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church of Whitestone on November 4 to raise funds and awareness for the victims of the devastating September 2023 floods in Greece. The four-day storm which had begun on September 4 created widespread flooding which claimed the lives of people, livestock, and caused significant infrastructure and property loss.

The fundraiser event was well attended by the local community, the host chapter and the AHEPA family (AHEPA Brothers, Daughters of Penelope, Sons of Pericles, and Maids of Athena) from the surrounding area. Chapter President Dimitris Skartsiaris greeted everyone at the door with a welcoming smile and a glass of tsipouro thanking them for their participation in this endeavor which was spearheaded by himself and his elected board.

Among those in attendance were New York State District 6 Governor Peter Ragoussis and members of his elected board, Past Supreme Governor Ted Stamas, and Past District 6 Governor Dean Moskos.