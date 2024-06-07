x

June 7, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Default Category

Andreas Dracopoulos to Receive Honorary Degree from NKUA Medicine and Nursing Departments

June 7, 2024
By The National Herald
andreas_1080x1080_2024_no_title
Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos. (SOURCE: SNF)

ATHENS – The National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA) is holding a ceremony to confer the title of doctor honoris causa of the Departments of Medicine and Nursing, both part of the university’s School of Health Sciences, to Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos. In addition to the honorary doctorate conferred upon Andreas, SNF will be awarded the title of Grand Benefactor of the University of Athens.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, July 4, in NKUA’s Great Hall, and will open with a speech from NKUA Rector Gerasimos Siasos, as well as remarks on the life and work of the honoree from medical school Dean Nikolaos Arkadopoulos. A reading by Department of Nursing President Pavlos Myrianthefs of the resolution to confer the degree will be followed by the investiture of the honoree with the gown of the School of Health Sciences by the School’s Dean, Professor Emmanouil Pikoulis.

From its early years, SNF has been a staunch supporter of NKUA, contributing to the work of the university with grants related to health, science, and the humanities. NKUA is also a close and valued partner in SNF’s largest-ever grant initiative to date, its billion-dollar-plus Global Health Initiative (GHI), which aims to make quality health care accessible for all.

As part of the GHI, SNF grants to NKUA’s Department of Nursing have supported the procurement of specialized equipment and the implementation of research and scholarship programs, the procurement of state-of-the-art dental equipment and dental simulators for optimal student training, and the launch of a high-level five-year training program in microsurgery for surgical students implemented by the nonprofit Regeneration & Progress.

SOURCE: SNF

RELATED

Default Category
Jurors in Trump Hush Money Trial End 1st day of Deliberations after Asking to Rehear Testimony

NEW YORK (AP) — The jury in Donald Trump’s hush money trial ended its first day of deliberations without a verdict Wednesday but asked to rehear testimony from key witnesses about the alleged hush money scheme at the heart of the history-making case.

Default Category
4th International Conference on Religious Freedom Begins in Athens
Culture
Studio Ghibli Takes a bow at Cannes with an Honorary Palme d’Or

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

The Fall of Constantinople Mourned, Cretan Heroes Honored in Athens

ATHENS - The Fall of Constantinople in 1453 is one of the seminal dates in Greek history, a ‘before and after’ moment that defines the modern Greek character, evoking mourning – but also inspiration.

LONDON (AP) — Prince William took a day out from royal duties on Friday to serve as an usher at the wedding of his friend Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster.

BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Friday dropped a case against tennis star Alexander Zverev after he agreed to pay fines of 200,000 euros ($218,000) and reached an out-of-court settlement with his former partner.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — At least nine Yemeni employees of United Nations agencies have been detained by Yemen's Houthi rebels under unclear circumstances, authorities said Friday, as the rebels face increasing financial pressure and airstrikes from a U.

PARIS (AP) — The contrasts between the French Open finalists are obvious: Iga Swiatek, who turned 23 last week, already owns four Grand Slam titles, including three in Paris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.