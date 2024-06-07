Andreas Dracopoulos to Receive Honorary Degree from NKUA Medicine and Nursing Departments

Default Category

ATHENS – The National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA) is holding a ceremony to confer the title of doctor honoris causa of the Departments of Medicine and Nursing, both part of the university’s School of Health Sciences, to Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos. In addition to the honorary doctorate conferred upon Andreas, SNF will be awarded the title of Grand Benefactor of the University of Athens.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, July 4, in NKUA’s Great Hall, and will open with a speech from NKUA Rector Gerasimos Siasos, as well as remarks on the life and work of the honoree from medical school Dean Nikolaos Arkadopoulos. A reading by Department of Nursing President Pavlos Myrianthefs of the resolution to confer the degree will be followed by the investiture of the honoree with the gown of the School of Health Sciences by the School’s Dean, Professor Emmanouil Pikoulis.

From its early years, SNF has been a staunch supporter of NKUA, contributing to the work of the university with grants related to health, science, and the humanities. NKUA is also a close and valued partner in SNF’s largest-ever grant initiative to date, its billion-dollar-plus Global Health Initiative (GHI), which aims to make quality health care accessible for all.

As part of the GHI, SNF grants to NKUA’s Department of Nursing have supported the procurement of specialized equipment and the implementation of research and scholarship programs, the procurement of state-of-the-art dental equipment and dental simulators for optimal student training, and the launch of a high-level five-year training program in microsurgery for surgical students implemented by the nonprofit Regeneration & Progress.

SOURCE: SNF