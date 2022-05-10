x

May 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Society

Andreas Dracopoulos Takls about SNF Health Initiative in Blue Magazine

May 10, 2022
By The National Herald
imagegen
SNF Health Initiative featured in Blue magazine through interviews with Foundation Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos and architect Renzo Pianο. (Photo via snf.org)

ATHENS – The latest issue of Aegean Airlines’ Blue magazine features two interviews that spotlight the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Health Initiative: one interview with SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos and another with Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano.

Describing the Health Initiative, Andreas starts from the very beginning, with the compelling story at Evangelismos Hospital that sparked SNF’s major grant initiative to strengthen the Greek National Health System, notes its integral emphasis on mental health, and discusses the Foundation’s collaboration with Renzo Piano. Summing up the vision behind the Initiative, Andreas says, “No matter who you are, you should be entitled and have access to health. It is not a luxury, but an essential good…. We have forgotten about people. That is why the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) succeeded, because people embraced it. We want the same to happen with health. We want to strengthen the National Health System, to make it accessible to everyone.”

In the same issue of the magazine, internationally renowned architect Renzo Piano touches on a range of topics, from the philosophy behind the design of the hospitals, to the importance of the natural environment in medical treatment, to his relationship with the SNF team and with Greece. He says, “…we are working to ensure the absolute purity of the space, its brightness. We want light to pour in all the rooms, even in the areas directly connected to the operating theaters, right outside them. We really wish to add the dimension of what I call humanism to all three hospitals. And there was no more ideal place to do this than in Greece.”

The interviews took place in the leadup to SNF Nostos Ηealth, which will be held on June 23 and 24 at the SNFCC. Read the full interviews with Andreas Dracopoulos and with Renzo Piano.

Source: snf.org

RELATED

Politics
Greek Embassy in Kyiv Reopens with Essential Staff

ATHENS - The Greek embassy in Kyiv, whose executives had left the city for security reasons shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is reopening in the city with the necessary staff, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Politics
US Amb George Tsunis Presented His Credentials to Greek President
Politics
The Debate of the US-Greece Defense Pact in the Committee of Defense

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Giannis Antetokounmpo Mural in Milwaukee Complete

MILWAUKEE- There's now an enormous three-story realistic mural of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in downtown Milwaukee.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings