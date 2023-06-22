x

June 22, 2023

Andreas Dracopoulos Kicks off Day 2 of the 2023 SNF Nostos Conference

June 22, 2023
By The National Herald
Screenshot 2023-06-22 144715
SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos.

ATHENS – SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos kicked off day 2 of the 2023 SNF Nostos Conference. Researchers, practitioners, and activists from a wide range of fields are coming together for the 2023 SNF Nostos Conference to discuss the progress of the Child & Adolescent Mental Health Initiative and tackle topics such as loneliness and its effects on mental health; the role of arts, AI, and technology; the importance of support systems; and the mental health challenges faced by specific populations, including young people.

The SNF Nostos Conference, organized in collaboration with the journalism nonprofit iMEdD (incubator for Media Education and Development), is a free, interactive experience, and everyone is welcome to participate. A global SNF Nostos Youth Advisory Committee helps make sure perspectives from all ages are represented.

Andreas Dracopoulos kicks off day 2 of the 2023 SNF Nostos Conference! from Stavros Niarchos Foundation on Vimeo.

Almost all SNF Nostos Conference discussions are held in English, with interpretation into Greek available via headset. The following sessions will be held in whole or in part in Greek with interpretation available: 1. Listening to stakeholders to create sustainable change for children and adolescents: The CAMHI experience in Greece (22/06, 09:20, GNO Stavros Niarchos Hall) will be held in both Greek and English, 2. Tasos Bakasetas: Mental health challenges at the top (22/06, 14:30, GNO Alternative Stage) will be held in Greek, 3. Symptoms of a new era: Dysfunctional use of Technology and worsening adolescent mental health (22/06, 16:10, NLG Lobby) will be held in Greek.

22/6 Morning sessions @ Stavros Niarchos Hall & Evening sessions @Alternative Stage from Stavros Niarchos Foundation on Vimeo.

Source: SNF

