x

October 21, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

SPORTS

Andre Iguodala, a Four-Time NBA Champion with Golden State, Retires after 19-year NBA Career

October 21, 2023
By Associated Press
Iguodala Retires Basketball
FILE - Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry, left, and Andre Iguodala kiss the Larry O'Brien Trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 105-97 in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland, June 17, 2015. Iguodala, a four-time champion with the Golden State Warriors during a 19-year NBA career, is retiring. “It’s just the right time,” the 39-year-old Iguodala told Andscape in a telephone interview Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andre Iguodala, a four-time champion with the Golden State Warriors during a 19-year NBA career, is retiring.

“It’s just the right time,” the 39-year-old Iguodala told Andscape in a telephone interview for a story published Friday. “Time started to get limited for me and I didn’t want to put anything in the back seat. I didn’t want to have to try to delegate time anymore. Especially with on the court, off the court with family. A lot.”

He said family has a lot of do with his decision.

“You want to play at a high level. But then family is a lot. My son is 16 and then two girls. So, (I’m) looking forward to seeing them grow up in those important years,” he said.

Iguodala, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2004 NBA draft out of Arizona, played in 1,231 games. He spent eight seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, one in Denver, six with Golden State, two in Miami and the last two back with the Warriors. He was part of NBA champions in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 and the MVP of the Finals in 2015.

FILE – Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) dunks in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Iguodala, a four-time champion with the Golden State Warriors during a 19-year NBA career, is retiring. “It’s just the right time,” the 39-year-old Iguodala told Andscape in a telephone interview Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale, File)

Over his career, he averaged 11.3 points — including a high of 19.9 with the 76ers in 2007-08 — 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He made his only All-Star appearance in 2012 with the 76ers.

“He’s one of the main reasons we’ve got those four banners hanging up. He was a foundational piece of what has been one of the great runs in NBA history,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “In many ways, Andre set the tone for the whole thing by agreeing to come off the bench in 2014-15, really sacrificing, and making the move that unlocked the team that allowed Harrison (Barnes) to thrive, that strengthened our bench, but also set a tone for unselfishness and team first mentality. … Andre was just special.”

___

RELATED

SPORTS
Salah Scores Twice as Liverpool Beats 10-Man Everton 2-0 in Merseyside Derby in Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool needed two late goals by Mohamed Salah to get past 10-man Everton 2-0 in the Premier League in a Merseyside derby dominated by refereeing decisions on Saturday.

USA
James, Durant Finally Face off again as Suns Beat Lakers 123-100 in Preseason Matchup (Highlights)
USA
Cole Smith Scores 2, Juuse Saros Has 23 Saves as Predators Beat Rangers 4-1

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.