And the Big Loser of Greece’s 2023 Ostrakon Award is….

Columnists

It’s that time of year again – the end of another that most people hoped would bring prosperity, health, good fortune, world peace, an end to hunger and hate and prejudice and everyone singing kumbaya.

Alas, in Greece 2023 was another filled with tragedy, petty politics, chicanery, posturing, posing, provoking, pretending and most people living check-to-check under a confiscatory tax system that exempts the rich and people who can stash their cash away.

It’s also the time for the ignominious dishonor of the Ostrakon Award, given to the person we’d most like to see ostracized, banned, banished, shunned, or tarred-and-feathered and run out of town on a rail.

So many good choices among so many bad people. Sigh. You can start with the Incompetents, officials in government whose ineptitude besmirches the good name of the many dedicated, honest, and hard-working public servants.

Former Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis was asleep at the wheel, apparently for the whole time he was in that position because he said he didn’t have enough time to make sure safety systems were installed for trains.

So when a passenger train full of students and revelers from Carnival time in Athens heading for Thessaloniki collided head-on with a cargo train – just outside a tunnel or everyone likely would have been incinerated – 57 people were killed.

He resigned, a stationmaster and some railway officials were blamed, and an alleged investigation into what happened has remained essentially secret in one of those frequent quiet cover-ups until people forget what happened.

Now that the railways are allegedly safe maybe we can designate an Ostrakon Car and fill it with all the losers who put themselves above their country – or maybe a ship since the oligarchs pay little to no taxes and fly Flags of Convenience of other countries – and have their ships built in China. Real patriots.

The P & P’s of the No Longer Radical Left SYRIZA – Nikos Pappas and Pavlos Polakis, were real contenders for the dishonor. Pappas, convicted of trying to sell TV licenses when the party was in power, was sentenced to be a member of Parliament while big mouth Polakis’ tirades helped bring down the party, trounced in elections by New Democracy and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Alexis Tsipras was in the running too, having single-handedly destroyed SYRIZA prior to going into hiding before Greek-American Capitalist Stefanos Kasselakis was surprisingly elected to take his place and was unfairly pilloried for trying to rid the anachronistic party of dead wood.

When it comes to villains, it’s hard to beat the crew of the Greek Coast Guard vessel that allegedly sank a ship full of refugees and migrants by trying to tow it further away from Greece according to survivors.

The Captain, not named of course, turned off the cameras to make sure there was no evidence of what happened in the dark of the night and the hundreds of dead bodies still in the boat at the bottom of the Aegean will never get justice.

A yacht crew managed to save some people while the ‘heroes’ of the Coast Guard witnessed what happened, turned their boat around and went back to Greece, some likely embracing their children while refugee children were fish food.

There’s an alleged investigation into what happened, maybe by the same people investigating the train crash, but nobody of any importance in either case will be blamed for anything because that’s what passes for Greek justice.

The Coast Guard – some crews have actually saved refugees in rubber dinghies heading for Greek islands from Turkey, where they went fleeing war, strife and economic hardship in their homelands – also has been accused of pushbacks.

That was denied by everyone from the Prime Minister on down and if the Ostrakon could be given for a Lack of Accountability we’d need to make a few thousand of them out of broken marble pieces.

It was the same lack of responsibility that contributed to the deadly fires and floods that ravaged Greece in the summer, woods not cleared of brush and no real forest management, and flood control measures not taken, money sent to municipalities to do the work unaccounted for, so do the math and a send a Dishonorary Ostrakon to everyone who failed to do their duties.

Greece’s sports hooligans are deserving to be ostracized too, because they bring shame on their country, rioting and killing each other in street battles defending teams full of mercenaries from other countries.

A summer battle outside the AEK soccer stadium saw Croatian hooligans – aided by Greeks from Panathinaikos – tangle with AEK fans, leaving one of them, Michalis Katsouris, stabbed to death in a fight over a silly sport accused of corruption and match-fixing all the way to the top

As bad as all that was, the 2023 Ostrakon is given to the crew member of a ferry boat who pushed a passenger, Antonis Karagiotis, 36, off a ramp into the water and to his death because the man was trying to board late.

It led to the resignation of the Shipping Minister – another one – and the promise of an investigation that has revealed nothing, as it’s designed to do.

So perhaps the answer is to fill the same ferry with everyone here who dishonored themselves and Greece and have it pushed back at sea by a group of the refugees who survived the sinking of their boat.