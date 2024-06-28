Culture

FILE - Inauguration of the "Museum of the Excavation" at the Acropolis Museum by the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

ATHENS – Fifteen years after opening, the Acropolis Museum has opened an exhibition displaying objects found during digging at the site, including statues, table games and children’s toys used in ancient time.

The objects, unearthed from the foothill of the Acropolis hill that hosts the Parthenon, were restored and are part of a site Greece calls “the museum under the museum” which will open on July 26, said Reuters.

Everyday items, from storage vessels and cooking pots to weaving tools and needles reveal details of people’s daily life over 4,500 years, the Culture Ministry said, fascinating insights into their activities and leisure.

The remains of the neighborhood on top of which the Acropolis Museum was built reconstruct a complex of streets, homes with spacious rooms and courtyards, baths and workshops, and have been accessible to visitors since 2019.

“Placed on the southern fringes of the archaeological site, (the exhibition) fits harmoniously into the visitor’s journey, contributing to the understanding of people’s everyday life,” said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

More than 1.5 million people annually visit the 14,000 square meter (16,743.86 square yards) museum which is meant to visually connect with the Parthenon and other temples on the Acropolis hill, the report added.

The top glass walled floor is designed to house the stolen Parthenon Marbles in the British Museum if they are ever returned. They were taken by a Scottish diplomat, Lord Elgin, early in the 19th Century. He then sold them to the British Museum.

Mendoni said the new museum was built to help get the marbles back but the British have refused and claim to be the legal owners, saying Elgin had permission from the then occupying Turks, although Turkey’s government now he didn’t.

“This museum constitutes the optimal physical and conceptual framework for highlighting, interpreting and understanding its masterpieces,” said Mendoni, who has pressed for the marbles’ return and said they were stolen.