Ancient Greek Music: Part 1 – Mythology and Magic

There is no way we can adequately describe the degree to which music was important in Ancient Greece, for although most of us know the Greeks only as a nation of poets, philosophers, historians, mathematicians, sculptors, and architects, and hardly speculate at all about their musicians, the Greeks themselves were as much influenced by musical ideas as we today are influenced by the Theory of Relativity and the achievements of nuclear physics.

Music was not just another art; it was a way of life whose activities were considered affairs of state and whose origins were believed to lie in the activity of the gods.

It might seem inappropriate to begin our article with an account of the mythical and magical notions about music prevalent in Ancient Greece, especially in an historical discussion, because it would appear that myth and magic are antithetic to scientific history. Thus, while accounts of the mythical origins of music may provide us with interesting anecdotes, they seem to offer no real key to an understanding of actual developments. For example, the myth of Marsyas, master of the ‘aulos’, and his challenge to the musical abilities of Apollo and his lyre is indeed a fascinating one, but what has it to do with the use of each instrument in the musical life of Ancient Greece? And even if this were not the case, the misunderstanding of ‘cause and effect’, which forms the basis for the magical cosmos, as well as the archaic language in which myths are related make them appear out of place within the modern idiom and world view. Nevertheless, while it is certainly insufficient to confine ourselves to a literal interpretation of the mythical and magical accounts of Greek music, it is just as important to realize that mistaken notions of causality and outmoded imagery are not the real essence of myth and magic. Myth is also a way of giving human activities more than merely subjective importance; it is a way of giving them an authority and grounding which more prosaic accounts fail to provide. Thus, when someone describes his activities in mythical terms, he is not simply confessing his ignorance of the facts of the matter but is actually trying to break the boundaries which confine his actions to a mundane time and place and make them part of a divine plan whose effects are far-reaching and everlasting. He is, in essence, claiming immortality for them.

It should be noted at this point that myth is not generally used to cover the complete range of man’s existence but only those activities which make him a human being and not just another animal; that is to say, those activities which determine his unique identity and place within the divine cosmos. So it was in Ancient Greece. By claiming divine origin for music and otherwise incorporating it into the mythological frameworks, the early Greeks were seeking to confer upon it far greater significance and, as it were, truth, than could be had if they allowed it to remain within the mundane world of human activity. They were, in effect, saying that music was for them more than simply one pursuit among others in their everyday lives but was rather an expression of their highest faculties, an activity of such importance that its very foundations and sanctions lay in Mount Olympus.

