Society

The power of Ancient Greek tragedies is such that they reverberate through the ages, from traditional performances honoring the original works to modern adaptations featuring rap and dazzle or shouted in German.

The stories they tell – echoed today in TV series like Succession that reveal the agonies of internecine family battles, and Film Noir before them, with flawed characters and femme fatales futilely battling fate – are still with us.

Thank Aeschylus, Sophocles and Euripides for ripping open our souls and teaching that as bad as life is, it will likely get worse and, as American folk singer Chris Smither put it about the inevitably of your time ending, that “There’s just one destination. You better be on time.”

In a feature for The New York Times, Nigerian-American writer and art historian Teju Cole wrote of going to Greece to see modern versions of Antigone and Agamemnon and what they teach about dealing with grief.

“Seeing works by Sophocles and Aeschylus in their native land imparts indelible lessons about pain and memory,” the Times said, and Cole said it included what he saw about the anonymous death of refugees in Greece.

It wasn’t just the plays he saw – Antigone in Athens and Agamemnon at the ancient theater of Epidaurus – but seeing tombstones there of Greeks who died ages ago and those of refugees in northern Greece, buried namelessly.

While scholars tend to think of Ancient Greek tragedies as a big body of work they revolve around only a several dozen plans from the 5th Century B.C., produced and shown on the slopes of the Acropolis each spring.

They took place in daylight with actors who wore masks with fixed expressions and a chorus reminding of what life’s risks are, the roles performed by no more than three men.

“Theatrical conventions have changed since then. But the plays still reach us with their clarity, nobility and wisdom,” said Cole, who added he came to Greece in the summer of 2022 to see the plays and “come closer to the strange power of these works.”

He noted that Greek tragedies are often about eminent families, “the better to explore the combustible mix of familial conflict and political struggle,” themes that ring through the millennia in TV and movies today.

They involve family members killing each other, jealousy, envy, greed, heartache, murder, civil war, betrayal and insights into the human heart and soul, nothing really having changed in 2500 years.

“Tragedy, in drama, is concerned with shock, suffering and sorrow, but there is more to it than that. The suffering is not random. Individuals inherit fallout from events in the remote past, through no fault of their own,” he said of the power of those playwrights.

SOPHOCLES NOIR

“The next move is the test: What do you do with the bad hand you’ve been dealt? Are you hostile to prophecy? The tragic hero or heroine tends to choose badly, responding with anger, hubris or heedlessness,” he said.

And if any single word describes the central theme of the minds of the playwrights then it’s hubris – the excessive pride and arrogance that often comes before an inevitable fall – although current events show those who have that quality are also triumphing over the innocent and gullible.

No one goes through life undefeated and many suffer more loss than gain, more sadness than happiness, and more tragedy than favor, Sophocles writing that, “Fortune is not on the side of the faint-hearted.”

“The outcome is a suffering that is sometimes so extreme and disproportionate that it can seem nonsensical,” wrote Cole about what life mostly brings, sprinkled with a few breaks and glimmers of hope.

The Ancient Greeks knew that, of course, and it’s how they dealt with it that he says we should still learn from, even if you have to sift for it through self-help advice and pop quotes on your cell phone, sitting on the subway.

It wasn’t as easy or initially enlightening as he thought this Antigone wasn’t that of Sophocles from 441 B.C. but in modern Greek with video projections and taking place on a set designed to look like a TV set. Succession?

“King Creon was styled as a modern-day authoritarian leader; Antigone was a petulant Zoomer; the Chorus of Elders were political talking heads; and the famous choral interlude, the Ode to Man, was delivered as a rap over a trap beat,” he said, “a performance that was fascinating without being profound, a production that didn’t quite achieve the required intensity.”

He headed to Epidaurus, on the Peloponnese, stopping to see numerous Asclepieia, temple complexes for healing of the body and mind, a place of succor that is an archaeological draw, people looking for answers.

He walked through the groves of the sanctuary, feeling a somber atmosphere and said, “The place had a mesmerizing effect on me,” revealing the names and lives of ordinary people buried there, just bones now.

Then came Agamemnon, presented by a German ensemble and in modern German with the actors screaming the entire time, a bit unsettling initially before he got used to the noise and a revolving set, designs unknown to Aeschylus, the Father of Tragedy, who wrote it and wouldn’t recognize it.

“There were subtitles in English and Greek, and a musical score, heavy on percussion, somewhere between techno, heavy metal and classical minimalism, which was performed by four musicians who never left the stage,” wrote Cole who said he was then taken by its odd power.

A PLACE FOR THE DEAD

“When Cassandra, who had already endured war, bereavement, captivity and sexual violation, screamed out her prophecy of the imminent murder of Agamemnon and herself, a prophecy doomed to be disbelieved as all her prophecies were, I looked away from the stage,” he said.

It made him think that, “Tragedy finds us where reasons end. When we witness this comfortless spiral onstage, we are in a sudden flood of light — not the benevolent light that guides our path or aids our vision, but the light of a conflagration, a phantasmagoric illumination that says: However bad you think it is, it can be worse, and it will be worse.”

He said he walked back through the Asclepieion that night and “wondered if this was the wisdom I was after. I had gained no specific insight into why there was so much suffering in the world,” but that it would come.

He thought of the millions killed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the upside-down turbulence of a world with people almost inured to terrorism and tragedy that’s so commonplace it fades from the headlines to the next horrible event that could make the Ancient Greek tragedies light-hearted.

Trying to get closer to fine he returned to Greece near the end of the winter in 2023, this time looking not for answers but questions and went to the National Archaeological Museum in Athens to view grave monuments.

“There is abundant evidence of lamentation in ancient Greek art and literature. Death was not a final stop but rather part of a process by which the soul went to Hades,” he noted.

He thought of the refugees trying to reach Greece through Turkey from their homelands in Syria, Afghanistan, sub-Saharan Africa, and as far as Pakistan and Bangladesh, many drowning in the Aegean or – said activists – pushed back, a claim the New Democracy government denies vehemently.

He read of those who tried to cross the Evros River on the northern border with Turkey and many also drowning and of some who made it through, 18 perishing in summer wildfires in a forest after surviving the water.

The refugees who die often don’t have identification papers in an attempt to befuddle police if caught and their bodies are sent to a small village called Sidiro, about an hour’s drive north of Alexandroupolis, in a part of Greece which has a small Ottoman Greek Muslim population.

After women prepare the bodies the dead are buried in a cemetery there, most the headstones without names, the refugees forgotten while the Greeks in the Asclepieia are not.

“You don’t go to a tragedy for closure. There comes another episode, and another, and another, more than anyone can bear,” he said, referring to those burned in the fires, some huddled together in their last moments.