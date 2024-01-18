Ancient Coins, Hadrian’s Aqueduct Section Found in Lost Greek City Tenea

Silver coins dating back to the 6th century B.C. were some of the rarest ever discovered in modern Greece. Greek Ministry of Culture
Greek archaeologists said they have found more than two dozen silver coins and a section of a water aqueduct buiding during the reign of Roman Emperor Hadrian while they were exploring the lost city of Tenea.
That was said to have been built some 3,000 years ago by Trojan prisoners of war, the discovery also adding to how settements and infrastructure were building during those ancient times, said CBS News.
The discoveries in Corinth — a city in south-central Greece that draws tourists to see its preserved medieval structures — were made in October by a team headed by the archaeologist Elena Korkas.
A section of an aqueduct thought to have been built by the Roman emperor Hadrian to supply water to Corinth from ancient Tenea was among the project’s most notable archeological finds, the Greek Ministry of Culture said.
Finding Hadrian’s aqueduct was significant as it was one of the largest hydraulic systems to exist in ancient Greece. Unearthing a portion of it meant that researchers could finally precisely plot the route of the aqueduct, according to the Culture Ministry.
