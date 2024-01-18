x

January 18, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 24ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Culture

Ancient Coins, Hadrian’s Aqueduct Section Found in Lost Greek City Tenea

January 18, 2024
By The National Herald
nomismata
Silver coins dating back to the 6th century B.C. were some of the rarest ever discovered in modern Greece. Greek Ministry of Culture

Greek archaeologists said they have found more than two dozen silver coins and a section of a water aqueduct buiding during the reign of Roman Emperor Hadrian while they were exploring the lost city of Tenea.

That was said to have been built some 3,000 years ago by Trojan prisoners of war, the discovery also adding to how settements and infrastructure were building during those ancient times, said CBS News.

 

A section of Hadrian’s aqueduct was uncovered during an archaeological excavation around the Greek peninsula in October 2023. Greek Ministry of Culture

 

The discoveries in Corinth — a city in south-central Greece that draws tourists to see its preserved medieval structures — were made in October by a team headed by the archaeologist Elena Korkas.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/tenea-rare-coins-aqueduct-roman-emperor-hadrian-greece-archaeologists/

A section of an aqueduct thought to have been built by the Roman emperor Hadrian to supply water to Corinth from ancient Tenea was among the project’s most notable archeological finds, the Greek Ministry of Culture said.

Finding Hadrian’s aqueduct was significant  as it was one of the largest hydraulic systems to exist in ancient Greece. Unearthing a portion of it meant that researchers could finally precisely plot the route of the aqueduct, according to the Culture Ministry.

RELATED

Cinema
‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Poor Things’ Lead the Race for Britain’s BAFTA Film Awards

LONDON — Atom-bomb epic "Oppenheimer" leads the race for the British Academy Film Awards, with nominations in 13 categories including best film.

Literature
A Scholar Discovers Stories and Poems Possibly Written by Louisa May Alcott under a Pseudonym
Music
Steely Dan, R.E.M., Timbaland, Hillary Lindsey and Dean Pitchford Get into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

At Davos, Mitsotakis Touts Greece Green Energy Exporter for Europe

DAVOS - Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his aim is to make Greece a source of green alternative and sustainable energy despite for now still using coal to generate electricity.

LONDON (AP) — The double health announcements from Britain's royal family — on Kate, the Princess of Wales' abdominal surgery and King Charles III's prostate treatment — have put a spotlight on the private lives of the U.

WASHINGTON, DC – The Congressional Hellenic Caucus led by Co-Chairs Reps.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.

Facts are – still – facts.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.