x

September 25, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Culture

Ancient Cemetery Findings from SNFCC Excavation Shown at Archaeological Museum of Piraeus

September 25, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΕΦΦΦ
(Photo via ANA)

ATHENS – An exhibit showcasing some of the most important findings from the salvage excavation in the Delta of Faliron Bay, south of Athens, opened at the Archaeological Museum of Piraeus this weekend.

The salvage excavation on the site where the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center was to be built,, which ran between 2012 and 2016, revealed an extensive cemetery of 1,500 ancient Greek skeletons dating between the 8th and 5th centuries BC. It also revealed an extraordinary mass grave of 80 skeletons, 36 of which were in shackles.

“Falirothen (Coming from Faliron): Between two worlds” was inaugurated by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni on Friday, in the presence of Piraeus Mayor Yiannis Moralis.

It will run to December 31, and is part of events for the European Days of Cultural Heritage.

The show is curated by Piraeus Archaeological Ephorate head Stella Chryssoulaki, with the help of fellow-archaeologists Ioannis Pappas, Dora Evangelou, Alexandra Syrogianni, Ekaterini Panagopoulou, and Andromachi Kapetanopoulou. It is presented in four units, with the first two explaining funerary practices in Attica during the Early and Late Archaic periods. The third one focuses on Early Attic pottery, and the fourth one presents three burials analysed through bioarchaeology, presenting the identity of the dead and parts of their life histories.

RELATED

Culture
AP Photos: Roman Era Brought to Life at Romanian Festival

RESCA, Romania — The clatter of shields and battle cries filled the misty air as warriors lifted their swords.

Culture
The Children of Smyrna – As Refugees They Rebuilt Their Lives, and Built a Better Greece
Culture
Theater Community Unites for Special Anti-Censorship Podcast

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

“We Got Our Miracle”: Freed Americans Back Home in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two US military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russia arrived home to Alabama on Saturday, greeted by hugs, cheers and tears of joy at the state's main airport.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings