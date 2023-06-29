Anatomy of a Rout: Playing Tough Worked Well for New Democracy

Politics

The first meeting of the new cabinet at the Maximos Mansion on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Photo by MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – If there was a lesson in Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ crushing win in the June 25 second round elections in Greece it was that hardball is better than curveball.

Mitsotakis was re-elected with an outright rule mandate despite a flurry of complaints from major opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras – who then stepped down as his party leader.

Tsipras and PASOK-KINAL Movement for Change didn’t make a dent in railing against a surveillance scandal, alleged refugee pushbacks, the deaths of 57 people in a train crash or anything else because the economy is recovering.

And they showed they believed Mitsotakis’ message that he and his party, who brought a recovery after 4 ½ years of SYRIZA rule blocking investors and developments, were the ones to keep it going, The New York Times noted.

“The result made clear that Greeks, who endured a decade-long financial crisis, were much less concerned with scandals, including accusations of the authorities’ spying on their own people, or disasters such as the fatal shipwreck of a boat carrying hundreds of migrants, than they were with Mr. Mitsotakis’s pledges to keep the country on the road of economic and political stability,” the paper said.

Mitsotakis also won points for standing up to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who has resorted to trying diplomacy after backing off belligerent talk with Greece building its arsenal of defense.

Mitsotakis had denied allegations that refugees were being pushed back and an interim government was in place between elections when a vessel crammed with hundreds sank off Greece.

Greeks though indicated they wanted him to keep out refugees and migrants with compassion fatigue after hundreds of thousands began arriving in 2015, and with several thousand still in detention camps on Greek islands.

They came from Turkey where they went fleeing war, strife and economic hardship in their homelands, Turkey allowing human traffickers to keep operating during an essentially-suspended 2016 swap deal with the European Union.

“Greece, led by Mr. Mitsotakis, has done the European Union’s unpleasant work of blocking migrants from reaching the continent with hard-line policies and reception centers that critics equate to prisons. Voters appeared to reward him for the significant reduction of arrivals in the country since the height of the migrant crisis in 2015,” the paper noted.

Mitsotakis pointed out that the number of migrant arrivals was down 90 percent, from more than a million nearly a decade ago, and “Greeks appeared more than willing to stomach the harsh tactics he employed,” the report said, with 70 percent backing extending an anti-refugee wall on the border with Turkey.

JUST GIVE ME MONEY

PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis yelled when it was found the National Intelligence Service EYP was monitoring his phone calls, leading to revelations he was just one of 15,745 being followed.

Voters didn’t care about that nor even allegations that Predator spyware was in use, which Mitsotakis denied his government was utilizing, indicating that someone else was trying to infect the phones of journalists and others.

“When use of the spyware Predator was found on some of the same devices, it seemed likely to explode into a full-blown scandal. Instead, Greek voters mostly shrugged,” said the report.

“The spying claims ranked close to the bottom of voters’ concerns in opinion polls, while the economy, Greek-Turkish relations and concerns about the healthcare system topped the list,” said the paper.

Greeks also were very weary of being reminded of the 2010-18 economic and austerity crisis during which a New Democracy-PASOK coalition and SYRIZA were governing alternately, years of misery people wanted to forget.

They bought Mitsotakis’ full-speed ahead and damn the torpedoes approach instead, reveling with the hordes of tourists coming back and spending like there’s no tomorrow, bringing in as much as 20 billion euros ($21.76 billion) this year.

“What Greeks did care about, and significantly more than anything else, was the economy and stability. After a decade-long financial crisis that erupted in 2010, Mr. Mitsotakis persuaded Greeks that the country had made enormous strides under his watch and that he deserved another four years to finish the job,” added the report.

Mitsotakis said he aimed to achieve more in a second term, to “transform” Greece and build a country with “more prosperity and more justice for all,” although he had backed away from a pledge to cut the 24 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on food despite economic growth of almost 6 percent in 2022 as the COVID pandemic waned.

“Deep economic problems, including rising costs and questions of inequality, remain, but Mr. Mitsotakis convinced the vast majority of Greeks that the way to address them was to keep on his conservative government’s path,” said the report.

“The landslide victory of Mr. Mitsotakis gives him a freer hand to impose his economic vision. But it also allows him to continue his crackdown on migrant arrivals, a policy that is detested by rights groups but is appreciated in Brussels, a reflection of just how much the status quo has shifted to the right,” said the report.

“I will be the prime minister of all Greeks,” Mitsotakis said although his party got far fewer votes than the other seven combined who are now in Parliament that he controls and whom he can ignore because he wears the crown.