November 27, 2021

Anatolia College Shares Its Giving Tuesday Message- Together We Give

November 27, 2021
By The National Herald
Anatolia-College-Giving-Tuesday
Anatolia College has set its goal at 500 donations by Giving Tuesday, November 30, and any amount, even 5 euro will help this worthy cause. (Photo: Anatolia College)

THESSALONIKI – Anatolia College just reached 400 donations as of November 26 with just a few days left to reach the goal of 500 donations on Giving Tuesday, November 30. Students, staff, faculty members, alumni, parents and friends are coming together in giving to #AnatoliaCollegeGivingTuesday2021. Their goal is to reach 500 donations and “unlock” $25,000, generously donated by the Anatolia College Trustees.

Participation is what matters and, yes, even €5 can make all the difference!

For every 100 donations reached, Anatolia College unlocks $5,000, generously donated by the Trustees.

Donate online today: https://anatolia.edu.gr/en/giving/online-giving.

If the goal is reached, a worthy student from a vulnerable social group will be able to study with a six-year scholarship next year at Anatolia College.

Find out more about #AnatoliaCollegeGivingTuesday2021 online: https://anatolia.edu.gr/en/giving/giving-tuesday.

The following video highlights the effort: https://bit.ly/3CTq6uT.

The Anatolia Elementary School students in the Gymnastics Club are also participating in #AnatoliaCollegeGivingTuesday2021 by sending their very own dance message: https://bit.ly/3lbO9iP.

Founded by American Protestant missionaries, Anatolia College is a private, non-profit, educational institution located in Pylaia, a suburb of Thessaloniki. It was originally located in Asia Minor and evolved from a seminary in Constantinople, which began in 1840. The school was closed during the Greek-Turkish War of 1919-1922 and ceased to have a viable mission in Asia Minor when Turkey’s minority communities were uprooted under the peace treaties concluding that war. In 1924, Anatolia relocated to Thessaloniki, where the greatest part of the refugee influx from Asia Minor had settled. In the mid-1930s, the school moved to its present location on a 45-acre campus a few miles from the center of the city.

#AnatoliaCollegeGivingTuesday2021 #anatoliacollege #generosity #socialgood #givingtuesday #togetherwegive

