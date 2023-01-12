x

January 12, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Politics

Anastasiades Unhappy UN Chief Trying to Give Turkish-Cypriots Standing

January 12, 2023
By The National Herald
Ο ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΣ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΔΙΑΣΚΕΨΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΟ ΚΛΙΜΑ COP27(ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Cyprus PM Nicos Anastasiades (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS / EUROKINISSI)

NICOSIA – His 10 years in office almost over, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades took a parting shot at United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ report that equates the legitimate government with the Turkish-Cypriot self-declared republic on the occupied side.

He said he’s “definitely not (satisfied,) but we’re talking about the draft. You should understand that diplomatic efforts are being made to make the necessary correction so that what is recorded in the draft corresponds to reality, which at the moment the draft does not adequately express,” The Cyprus Mail reported.

He said that in its current form the report gives standing to hardline Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar’s demands that the UN formally recognize the isolated occupied territory that no country in the world apart from Turkey accepts.

Guterres, who was at the last round of failed reunification talks that collapsed in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, gave a pessimistic outlook about the island coming together again, and Tatar said he will accept only recognition.

“The United Nations should be particularly careful, objective and the various movements or the various reports should record the orders given by resolutions of the Security Council and especially the parameters within which the secretary-general and those of his representatives who are either in Cyprus or elsewhere are obliged to operate within,” said Anastasiades.

The Foreign Ministry said that the report wasn’t objective or realistic and that it tired to equate the Greek-Cypriot government that’s a member of the European Union with occupied land holding 35,000 Turkish troops.

“We would expect the Secretary-General to indicate who is attempting to upgrade the breakaway entity in the occupied territories, while trying to impose new fait accompli at the expense of Cyprus and its people, and not to follow the logic of equal distances, referring to a harshening of the rhetoric on both sides, as a result of which there can be no common ground between the two sides,” said Anastasiades, the paper’s report also added.

RELATED

Politics
UK’s Princess Anne Visits British Peacekeepers on Cyprus

NICOSIA — Britain's Princess Anne cast aside the controversy surrounding her nephew Prince Harry and carried on with her royal duties Wednesday by visiting British soldiers serving with a United Nations peacekeeping force on ethnically divided Cyprus.

Society
Cyprus to Require COVID-19 Tests for All Arrivals from China
Politics
German Foreign Chief Says Two-State Cyprus Solution No Solution

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Explosion outside Panathinaikos Fan Club in Maroussi

ATHENS - A powerful explosion occurred early on Thursday at a Panathinaikos fan club in Maroussi.

NICOSIA - His 10 years in office almost over, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades took a parting shot at United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' report that equates the legitimate government with the Turkish-Cypriot self-declared republic on the occupied side.

ATHENS - Denied a state funeral or public honors following his passing 56 years after swearing in a military junta before turning on them, Greece's former King Constantine II will be buried privately at the former royal estate Tatoi.

WASHINGTON — U.S.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.