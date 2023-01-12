Anastasiades Unhappy UN Chief Trying to Give Turkish-Cypriots Standing

Politics

NICOSIA – His 10 years in office almost over, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades took a parting shot at United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ report that equates the legitimate government with the Turkish-Cypriot self-declared republic on the occupied side.

He said he’s “definitely not (satisfied,) but we’re talking about the draft. You should understand that diplomatic efforts are being made to make the necessary correction so that what is recorded in the draft corresponds to reality, which at the moment the draft does not adequately express,” The Cyprus Mail reported.

He said that in its current form the report gives standing to hardline Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar’s demands that the UN formally recognize the isolated occupied territory that no country in the world apart from Turkey accepts.

Guterres, who was at the last round of failed reunification talks that collapsed in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, gave a pessimistic outlook about the island coming together again, and Tatar said he will accept only recognition.

“The United Nations should be particularly careful, objective and the various movements or the various reports should record the orders given by resolutions of the Security Council and especially the parameters within which the secretary-general and those of his representatives who are either in Cyprus or elsewhere are obliged to operate within,” said Anastasiades.

The Foreign Ministry said that the report wasn’t objective or realistic and that it tired to equate the Greek-Cypriot government that’s a member of the European Union with occupied land holding 35,000 Turkish troops.

“We would expect the Secretary-General to indicate who is attempting to upgrade the breakaway entity in the occupied territories, while trying to impose new fait accompli at the expense of Cyprus and its people, and not to follow the logic of equal distances, referring to a harshening of the rhetoric on both sides, as a result of which there can be no common ground between the two sides,” said Anastasiades, the paper’s report also added.