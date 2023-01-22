x

January 23, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Editorial

Anastasiades, Erdogan and the State Department spokesman

January 22, 2023
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Cyprus' president Nicos Anastasiades (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
FILE - Cyprus' president Nicos Anastasiades (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Important news is often hidden, sometimes in a brief but telling sentence from politicians, when they distort the accusations against them and sometimes in the way they fail to answer a question.

I’ve gathered examples of all three types, because they reveal so much and they are among the most important news stories of the week that past:

First, Nicos Anastasiades’ president of Cyprus,response to the highly publicized report on the ‘60 Minutes’ program on CBS that accused Cyprus, during his presidency, of massive corruption: “so you can understand… the other day’s report by the American network that Cyprus refuses to implement the sanctions imposed by Europe – nothing can be more untrue… Cyprus is in the crosshairs on these issues.”

This response is not serious.

In effect is an appeal to the Cypriot people to protect the flag… so that it can cover…him.

Second, Tayyip Erdogan responded as follows to the cover story of the influential British newsmagazine The Economist titled ‘Turkey could be on the brink of dictatorship’ – one of the most disparaging (and possibly prophetic) articles against the Turkish president, or any other leader, ever published:

“[A] British magazine determines Turkey’s fate? Whatever my Nation says, that’s what’s happening in Turkey. Turkey’s fate cannot be determined by the British magazine.”

This is a much more crude effort by a leader to wrap himself in the flag of the nation, in Turkish patriotism, in order justify banning at publication.

Third, a journalist’s question to the spokesperson of State Department: “The fact that there is no press conference featuring the today’s dialogue – between the Secretary of Stated and the Foreign Minister of Turkey- how do you want us to read that? Is it a reflection of the nature of the trip or the nature of the relationship between Türkiye and the U.S. or the nature of the state of press freedom in Türkiye?”

Spokesman: “I certainly wouldn’t read much into it.”

Question Two: “Senator Menendez said that he is going to block the transfer of F-16s to Türkiye, and he said till Ankara, as he said, improves its human rights record and cease threatening U.S. regional allies like Greece and Cyprus. He said that Erdogan is undermining international law, and Türkiye is not a good ally. I don’t know if you agree with the senator, but I wanted to hear your comment, please.”

Spokesman: “Well, Congress has a key role to play when it comes to these decisions. … we’ve been clear that with our allies, we may not always see eye to eye. We have disagreements with our Turkish allies…. We remain deeply concerned by the continued judicial harassment of civil society, media, political and business leaders in Türkiye…”

This must be described as a selective and long-winded response aimed at pushing away the thorny part of the question.

You will have noticed that he gave a long answer to the first part of the question, which concerns human rights, but… he forgot to answer the second part, which concerns Turkey’s threats against Greece and Cyprus. Αnd that says something.

RELATED

Columnists
Greek-American Stories: Yiannis’ Apples and Pizza

The guys in Dixon’s that Sunday, were all ears as Yiannis explained to them how anxious he was about his grandson, six-year-old Yiannis, named after him.

Columnists
Is That a Wrongful Act? Well, it All Depends on Who Committed it
Columnists
The 10th Circle of Hell

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden Tours Beach Town Damaged by Massive California Storms (Video)

CAPITOLA, Calif. — President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard California beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide.

Following biting media reports about Cyprus being influenced by Russian oligarchs and reluctant to go along with European Union sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, The Cyprus Mail said the next government coming in February can't walk the line anymore.

Outbreaks of COVID-19 again in China isn't keeping Greece from inviting Chinese tourists from coming, although they'll have to show they aren't infected among health restrictions.

Extending a 16-foot high wall on the border with Turkey to eventually cover 180 kilometers (112 miles) and adding extra patrols and electronic technology to spot refugees and migrants isn't enough to keep them out of Greece, Citizens Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said.

The guys in Dixon’s that Sunday, were all ears as Yiannis explained to them how anxious he was about his grandson, six-year-old Yiannis, named after him.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.