Anarchists Attacked MeRA25 Leader Varoufakis, Τheodorikakos Says

Politics

ATHENS – On Saturday, Minister of Citizen Protection, Takis Theodorikakos, commented on the identification of the individuals who attacked opposition party MeRA25 leader Yanis Varoufakis. He stated that the truth is that they were anarchists, “even if it is inconvenient for some.”

In a Twitter post, Theodorikakos stated, “Greek police have identified a group of anarchists as those responsible for the attack on the leader of MeRA25, Yanis Varoufakis. This is the truth, even if it is inconvenient for some…”