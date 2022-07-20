x

July 20, 2022

Anarchist Group Says Attacked Greek Media Group Offices

July 20, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE- Damaged offices are seen at the headquarters of Real Group, a media organization, in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi, Greece, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Photo by Michalis Karagiannis/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – An anarchist group calling itself Thousands of Night Suns said it was behind the firebombing of the Real News offices housing a radio station and newspaper which caused extensive damage.

The attack happened in the northern Athens neighborhood of Maroussi on July 13 and the group – another of many anarchist and terrorist groups operating in the country – said it was done to mark the two-year anniversary of the death of 26-year-old Vassilis Mangos.

He died after being savagely beaten during a protest rally in Volos, a city in central Greece on the eastern sea coast, and media reports had suggested police may have been behind it.

A coroner later ruled that his death could not be attributed to any violence he may have suffered at the hands of police and that Mangos died of respiratory failure from an acute pulmonary edema.

No one was injured in the July 13 attack, although a radio station sound engineer was evacuated and treated for smoke inhalation, noted the newspaper Kathimerini.

In July of 2021, the same group carried out an attack against a Ford dealership in memory of the George Floyd uprising in the United States over the death of a black man killed by a police officer putting a knee on his neck.

The National Herald

