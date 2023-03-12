x

March 12, 2023

An Underappreciated Greek-American Revisited in a New York Exhibition

March 12, 2023
By The National Herald
don_stahl_chryssa-054
Chryssa & New York, installation view, Dia Chelsea, New York, 2023. © Εstate of Chryssa, National Museum of Contemporary Art, Athens. Photo: Don Stahl/SNF
NEW YORK – She’s considered the most important Greek-American artist of the postwar period, but her work hadn’t been the focus of a major exhibition in over 40 years.

Now, with a striking new exhibition in New York, Chyrssa is capturing the attention of new generations of art enthusiasts.

Chryssa & New York is on view now at Dia Chelsea in Manhattan through July 23, 2023, through support from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) and others. The survey embraces the full span of Chryssa’s artistic output, from her early Cycladic Books, on loan from Greece’s National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST) in Athens, to her dazzling works in neon including The Gates to Times Square, widely held to be one of her chefs-d’oeuvre.

Chryssa & New York, installation view, Dia Chelsea, New York, 2023. © Εstate of Chryssa, National Museum of Contemporary Art, Athens. Photo: Don Stahl/SNF
Chryssa, First Preparatory Work for a Neon Box, 1962. © Εstate of Chryssa, National Museum of Contemporary Art, Athens. Courtesy Ro Gallery. Photo: Don Stahl/SNF
Chryssa & New York, installation view, Dia Chelsea, New York, 2023. © Εstate of Chryssa, National Museum of Contemporary Art, Athens. Photo: Don Stahl/SNF

Born in Athens in 1933, Chryssa moved to New York in the late 1950s, where her work incorporated both new technologies and found text objects from the urban environment, including discarded signage and printing plates from The New York Times.

After its stay in New York, the exhibition will move on to Houston and eventually to Chicago.

Source: SNF

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

