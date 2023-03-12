An Underappreciated Greek-American Revisited in a New York Exhibition

NEW YORK – She’s considered the most important Greek-American artist of the postwar period, but her work hadn’t been the focus of a major exhibition in over 40 years.
Now, with a striking new exhibition in New York, Chyrssa is capturing the attention of new generations of art enthusiasts.
Chryssa & New York is on view now at Dia Chelsea in Manhattan through July 23, 2023, through support from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) and others. The survey embraces the full span of Chryssa’s artistic output, from her early Cycladic Books, on loan from Greece’s National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST) in Athens, to her dazzling works in neon including The Gates to Times Square, widely held to be one of her chefs-d’oeuvre.
Born in Athens in 1933, Chryssa moved to New York in the late 1950s, where her work incorporated both new technologies and found text objects from the urban environment, including discarded signage and printing plates from The New York Times.
After its stay in New York, the exhibition will move on to Houston and eventually to Chicago.
