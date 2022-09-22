x

September 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 71ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Travel

An Incubator for New Businesses in the Village of Vamvakou

September 22, 2022
By The National Herald

A new business and entrepreneurship center is coming to the small village of Vamvakou, as part of a long-term initiative to revitalize the area.

Vamvakou Revival team is launching the Vamvakou Incubator, a collaborative space for developing ideas that brings together people who share a vision for revitalizing rural areas of Greece, people who dream of building a future by realizing their own sustainable business concepts.

In this context, the Vamvakou Revival team invites people with ideas and vision, interested startups and business groups, to apply to join the first cycle of the program, which aims to support ten projects: five (5) businesses to be established in Vamvakou and five (5) groups or potential entrepreneurs based in the wider region of the Peloponnese. The application opens on October 10, 2022, and will remain live for two months.

Find out more here.

The creation of the Vamvakou Incubator is part of the Vamvakou Revival Initiative, implemented with support and encouragement from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

The business incubator is also part of the Peloponnese Business Program 2014-2020 and its program for “Strengthening the competitiveness, attractiveness, and extroversion of the Region and transitioning to quality entrepreneurship based on innovation and increasing regional added value.”

RELATED

Travel
Aegean Airlines Flying High Again, Recovering from COVID-19

ATHENS - Saved during the COVID-19 pandemic by state aid - while accused by some customers of not providing refunds - Aegean Airlines revenues are soaring again with international and domestic air travel jumping.

Travel
Celestyal Announces Removal of COVID-19 Protocols for 2023 Season
Travel
Direct Flights from USA to Greece Extended into Winter Months

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Lays Out His Case against Russia to UN

UNITED NATIONS — Ukraine's president laid out a detailed case against Russia's invasion at the United Nations and demanded punishment from world leaders in a speech delivered just hours after Moscow made an extraordinary announcement that it would mobilize some reservists for the war effort.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings