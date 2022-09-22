An Incubator for New Businesses in the Village of Vamvakou

Travel

A new business and entrepreneurship center is coming to the small village of Vamvakou, as part of a long-term initiative to revitalize the area.

Vamvakou Revival team is launching the Vamvakou Incubator, a collaborative space for developing ideas that brings together people who share a vision for revitalizing rural areas of Greece, people who dream of building a future by realizing their own sustainable business concepts.

In this context, the Vamvakou Revival team invites people with ideas and vision, interested startups and business groups, to apply to join the first cycle of the program, which aims to support ten projects: five (5) businesses to be established in Vamvakou and five (5) groups or potential entrepreneurs based in the wider region of the Peloponnese. The application opens on October 10, 2022, and will remain live for two months.

The creation of the Vamvakou Incubator is part of the Vamvakou Revival Initiative, implemented with support and encouragement from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

The business incubator is also part of the Peloponnese Business Program 2014-2020 and its program for “Strengthening the competitiveness, attractiveness, and extroversion of the Region and transitioning to quality entrepreneurship based on innovation and increasing regional added value.”