An Iliad for the 21st Century: A Discussion with Prof. Emily Wilson in NYC

NEW YORK – The Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) and Theodore’s Books present an in-depth discussion with Professor Emily Wilson, a renowned classicist, author, and translator, on Friday, December 1, 4 PM, hosted by the Consul General of Greece in New York at the Consular residence, 69 East 79th Street.

Following her groundbreaking translation of The Odyssey, which garnered praise from critics as “fresh, unpretentious and lean” (Madeline Miller, Washington Post), Prof. Wilson published her translation of The Iliad. The discussion will explore her latest translation, which has been described as a “triumph”, examining how this timeless piece and the Classics continue to capture the imagination of people across the world.

Copies of Prof. Wilson’s books will be available at the event for purchase, or pre-purchase online: https://tinyurl.com/48w4p4s9.

If pre-ordering the book, select “In Store Pick Up” when checking out, and include “Attending NYC event” in the Order Comments section, to pick up your book at the event.

Emily Wilson is Professor of Classical Studies at the University of Pennsylvania. In addition to Homer’s Iliad and Odyssey, she has also published translations of Sophocles, Euripides, and Seneca.

Space is limited, so register online and secure your spot ASAP: https://tinyurl.com/ms9hwk3w.