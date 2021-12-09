An Idea for Heritage Preservation Born in the Waters of the Cyclades

Travel

ATHENS – It’s an idea that was born at sea and nourished by salt, sunlight, and breeze—an idea for recording, protecting, and showcasing the rich heritage of the 33 Cycladic islands.

Now, it’s time to get a first (salty) taste of what the Archipelago Network has in store for us.

The Archipelago Network, launched in 2019, focuses on two core activities: the creation of a digital archive to exhibit and preserve the audiovisual cultural heritage of the Cyclades, and a research-based residency.

The Archipelago Network is setting sail from the capital of the Cyclades, Syros, with two pilot projects. The first, entitled “Anthemis,” involves research on the island’s flora, while the second is an initiative to digitize and archive material related to traditional shipbuilding on Syros today. Both projects are implemented with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports, and the Archipelago Network archive is freely accessible to the public at archipelagonetwork.org.

The founding of the Archipelago Network and its first activities were made possible with the support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), as part of its efforts to open up access to knowledge and culture. The Archipelago Network is closely linked to the Syros International Film Festival (SIFF), with which it shares a team, a home in the Cyclades, and a goal of promoting the region’s history, tradition, and heritage. SNF has also supported SIFF since 2014, contributing to its success in establishing itself as a cultural institution.