An Idea for Heritage Preservation Born in the Waters of the Cyclades

Society
A Family Affair: 30% of Professors at UAthens Medical School Related
ATHENS – Greece's reputation for cronyism and patronage in the public sector is especially prominent at universities, including at the University of Athens Medical School where some 30 percent of the faculty of 550 is reportedly related in some way.
VIDEO
Christmas Tree Lit in Astoria’s Athens Square Park
ASTORIA – In the midst of a Christmas atmosphere, with messages of hope and warm wishes for the days to come, the members of the Athens Square Tree Committee lit the Christmas tree in Athens Square Park in Astoria on December 3.
United States
So Blue Greek Ceramics and Gifts Fundraiser for Ionian Village
LEXINGTON, SC – Elizabeth Kakouras Chiarel, owner of So Blue Greek Ceramics and Gifts, spoke to The National Herald about the Ionian Village fundraiser that she is working on with her business.