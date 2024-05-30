x

May 30, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

WORLD

An Iceland Volcano Spews Red Streams of Lava toward an Evacuated Town

May 29, 2024
By Associated Press
volcano-iceland2
Ash rising behind Sýlingarfell, as magma hits groundwater triggering phreatomagmatic activity from a volcano in Grindavik, Iceland, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted Wednesday for the fifth time since December, spewing red lava that once again threatened the coastal town of Grindavik and led to the evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa. (AP Photo/Marco di Marco)

GRINDAVIK, Iceland  — A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted Wednesday for the fifth time since December, spewing red lava that once again threatened the coastal town of Grindavik and led to the evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.

The eruption began in the early afternoon following a series of earthquakes north of the town of 3,800 people that was largely evacuated in December when the volcano came to life after centuries of dormancy and put on an impressive show of nature’s power.

Although activity began to calm down by early evening, the eruption was estimated to be the area’s most vigorous so far, as lava shot 50 meters (165 feet) into the sky from a fissure that grew to 3.5 kilometers (2.1 miles) in length, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said.

Barriers built to protect Grindavik deflected the flowing lava that cut off two of the three roads leading to town and was close to reaching the third.

“It’s a much larger volume that’s on the move right now headed for town,” Grindavik Mayor Fannar Jónasson told national broadcaster RUV. “The lava has already conquered (a lot).”

Workers and anyone still in town were ordered to leave earlier in the day, police said. The Blue Lagoon thermal spa — one of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions — was evacuated before the eruption began, RUV said.

A volcano spews lava in Grindavik, Iceland, Wednesday, May 29, 204. Wednesday, May 29, 2024. A volcano in southwestern Iceland is erupting, spewing red streams of lava in its latest display of nature’s power. A series of earthquakes before the eruption Wednesday triggered the evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa. The eruption began in the early afternoon north of Grindavik, a coastal town of 3,800 people that was also evacuated. (AP Photo/Marco di Marco)

At one point, a dark plume of ash boiled up over the crater from an explosive interaction of magma hitting groundwater, scientists said.

The cloud did not rise high enough to initially pose any threat to aviation, but scientists were closely monitoring the situation, Jóhanna Malen Skúladóttir, of the Met Office, told RUV.

Grindavik, which is about 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, has been threatened since a swarm of earthquakes in November forced an evacuation in advance of the initial Dec. 18 eruption. A subsequent eruption overwhelmed some defensive walls and consumed several buildings.

The area is part of the Svartsengi volcanic system that was dormant for nearly 800 years before reawakening.

The volcano erupted again in February and March. The Feb. 8 eruption engulfed a pipeline, cutting off heat and hot water to thousands of people.

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, sees regular eruptions and is experienced at dealing with them. The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and led to widespread airspace closures over Europe.

RELATED

WORLD
The US-Built Pier in Gaza Broke Apart. Here’s How We Got Here and What Might Be Next

WASHINGTON  — A string of security, logistical and weather problems has battered the plan to deliver desperately needed humanitarian aid to Gaza through a U.

WORLD
Gravitational Changes, 178-Feet Drop Caused Injuries on Singapore Airlines Jet that Hit Turbulence
WORLD
Netanyahu Frequently Makes Claims of Antisemitism. Critics Say He’s Deflecting from His Own Problems

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Building Explosion Kills Bank Employee, Injures 7 Others in Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A massive explosion blew out much of the ground floor of an apartment building, killing a bank employee and injuring several other people.

ATHENS - Olympiacos made history: The triumph of José Luis Mendilibar's team in winning the UEFA Europa Conference League is a monumental achievement, not only for the club but for Greek football as a whole.

WASHINGTON  — Hopes for interest rate cuts this year by the Federal Reserve are steadily fading, with a stream of recent remarks by Fed officials underscoring their intention to keep borrowing costs high as long as needed to curb persistently elevated inflation.

The American newspaper "Wall Street Journal" hosts an extensive article on the ship owner and owner of Olympiakos, Vangelis Marinakis.

ATHENS – The Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens presents ‘Cindy Sherman at Cycladic: Early Works,’ the artist’s first solo museum exhibition in Greece, May 30-November 4.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.