x

March 12, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Culture

An Exhibit in Cambridge and a Documentary Explore What Being an Islander Means

March 12, 2023
By The National Herald
cambridge
An exhibit in Cambridge and a documentary explore what being an islander means. (Photo: SNF)
An imposing wall topped by three bulls’ heads towers over the comparatively diminutive human figure, perhaps an attendant or supplicant at the shrine.

A mother, seated, cradles her dead child in her left arm and raises her right hand in prayer. A baby, on all fours but very much on the move, looks up alertly as it crawls.

These three objects, thousands of years old and made from clay and bronze, help tell the story of birth, death, and life on three of the Mediterranean’s islands—Crete, Cyprus, and Sicily—as part of an exhibition on now through June 4, 2023, at Cambridge University’s Fitzwilliam Museum.

The exhibition, Islanders: The Making of the Mediterranean, is part of a broader yearslong research project, Being an Islander: Art and Identity of the Large Mediterranean Islands, that also encompasses public events and a documentary shot on the Greek island of Sifnos that takes a contemporary look at the sometimes paradoxical nature of island life.

At the same time that the sea separates and isolates islands, it also connects and offers routes of trade and travel between them. The exhibition explores shared—and distinctive—island identity, migration, technology, food, and ritual from the Neolithic to the Roman periods through 180 objects, most of which have never been displayed outside of their home islands.

Spanning the gap of centuries to bring visitors into contemplation of modern island identity—including in many cases their own as British Islanders—three poems conclude the exhibition, among them one of the best known and best loved Greek poems about an island, Cavafy’s “Ithaka.”

Source: SNF

RELATED

Music
Greece Releases 16-Year-Old’s Eurovision Hope Entry: What They Say (Video)

ATHENS - Hoping to be the second-youngest winner ever in the kitschy Eurovision song contest that will be held in May in Liverpool, the official video of 16-year-old Greek-Danish singer Victor Verniocos’ song, What They Say, has been released.

Cinema
How and Where to Watch Sunday’s Oscar Broadcast
Music
Review: Miley Takes Us on a Sexy ‘Endless Summer Vacation’

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.