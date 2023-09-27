An Evening with Manolis Mitsias at Dionysos in Astoria

Greek singer Manolis Mitsias performing on September 25 at Dionysos taverna in Astoria. (Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos)
ASTORIA – Attendees had the rare opportunity to enjoy, up close and in a more casual atmosphere, the timeless Greek singer Manolis Mitsias on September 25 at Dionysos taverna in Astoria.
It is a different musical evening, said Pancyprian Association President Philip Christopher, to celebrate Manolis Mitsias in New York, following the concert for the benefit of the Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies Center and the Hellenic American Project at Queens College, which took place, with great success, on September 23 at the Queens Theater in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, NY.
This time, Mitsias had more direct contact with the attendees, accepting requests for songs, in a freer program, but also to express his thanks for the way in which he was received by the Greek-American community, and also to express his gratitude to the organizers.
For his part, Pancyprian President Philip Christopher warmly thanked Mitsias for his presence in New York, also expressing his satisfaction for the donations collected to support the Hellenic programs at Queens College.
It is recalled that donations were given by, among others, the Chian Federation with President Kyriaki Kalogera and Mr. Marinakis, member of the Board of Directors; AHEPA Supreme President Savas Tsivicos, Pan Gregorian, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, AHEPA Canada President Emmanuel Constas, the Kastorian Society, the Pan Arcadian Federation ‘Geros tou Morea’, Savvas Konstantinidis, the Kefalonian Society, Efstathios Valiotis, and the Athenians’ Society.
Attendees at the concert on September 23 also had the opportunity to donate via pledge cards handed out at the Queens Theater.
