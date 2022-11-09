An Evening of Greek Poetry with Kyriacos Efthymiou in Astoria

Events

ASTORIA – The Pancyprian Association of America, under the auspices of the Consulate General of Cyprus in New York, Federation of Cypriot American Organizations, and in collaboration with The Citizen Tales Consortium of Diaspora Studies, and the Greek Authors Guild of America presented A Greek Poetry Evening featuring award-winning poet, writer, and actor Kyriacos Efthymiou on November 7 at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria.

The moving poetry and prose selections received warm applause from the audience who were especially touched by one particular piece, To Karpouzi (‘The Watermelon’), as it referred to the immigrant experience. Efthymiou read from his book of poetry ‘Kyrtos Alatopolis’ and from his short story collection ‘To Kokkino Alogo’ connecting with the audience through his profound, thought-provoking, and often charming pieces.

Pancyprian Association of America President Philip Christopher gave the welcoming remarks, thanking all those present for attending including the representatives of the Federation and the various divisions of the Pancyprian Association as well as the members of the media. He noted that Efthymiou is a distinguished poet and actor who makes Cyprus proud and “it is a great honor to have him with us,” adding that after New York he will be going to the University of Illinois in Chicago and then to Boston for another event. Christopher then introduced Professor Nicholas Alexiou, Director of the Hellenic American Project at Queens College, CUNY, who also thanked everyone and spoke briefly about Efthymiou’s work.

Prof. Alexiou quoted from Efthymiou’s poem titled The Poet, noting that Efthymiou never forgets Cyprus and was honored by the government for his contributions to the culture. Alexiou also mentioned that Efthymiou has traveled widely, meeting with members of the diaspora in Canada and Australia, and even a part of Italy where he met with the speakers of a Greek dialect and collected their stories and songs.

Federation of Cypriot American Organizations President Kyriacos Papastylianou gave the closing remarks, noting the great turnout for a poetry event. He also thanked everyone for attending and especially thanked Efthymiou for the moving reading of his work and invited him to return for another reading soon.

Among those present were Federation Vice President Christos Nicolaou, Tasoula Manaridis, Kyrenia Opera General director Constantinos Yiannoudes, Pancyprian Choir Artistic and Musical Director Phyto Stratis, Savvy Asprou, Soteroula Karacostas, Niovi Philippou, Zafeiris Haitidis, and members of the community.

Admission to the event was free and a reception followed the presentation with snacks provided by Dionysos. Attendees had the opportunity to meet Efthymiou and speak with him in the congenial atmosphere of the reception.

Copies of Efthymiou’s books were also available for purchase at the event.