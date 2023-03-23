An Arrest Warrant Only for Putin?

Columnists

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency in Moscow, Russia on Nov. 9, 2022. (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

The International Criminal Court (ICC) based in The Hague has issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin on charges of war crimes. I fully agree with them if, of course, it turns out that the Russian is indeed responsible for war crimes. And if it is proven that he is responsible for the deaths of civilians, people who fled their homes as refugees, children who fled their families – or that he sent children to Russia and so on, then yes, I agree with them. Someone will say, “but since the invasion of ‘Russian Bear’ at Putin’s behest, the killing of civilians began, thousands of refugees fleeing Ukraine, children, families, etc.” That is also true.

But then the ICC should issue an arrest warrant for…

…George Bush Sr. (1989-1993) posthumously, because the 1991 embargo on Iraq led many people to starvation.

…Bill Clinton (1993-2001) for starting the bombing of Serbia on March 24, 1999 over a dispute with Kosovo with the well-known results: the flattening of Serbia and civilian deaths…

…Barack Obama (2009-2017) who in 2014 struck Assad’s army in Syria leading to many deaths and thousands of refugees in Europe.

Question: In all three cases, where did they get the ‘okay’ to intervene? Which of these countries (Iraq, Serbia, Syria) threatened the United States or a U.S. minority, or U.S. interests?

And one more thing that is directly relevant to… today’s United States. In 1999 under Bill Clinton and during the Kosovo war, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. not only supported the NATO bombing of Serbia but signed the McCain-Biden resolution calling on President Clinton to use all force at his disposal against Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic who was fighting against Kosovo Albanians…

And in 2002 under George W. Bush… Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. – then head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee – not only declared Saddam a threat to national security but voted in favor of the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

It seems that Mr. Biden has it in his blood to get involved in wars and that he had.. a compulsion to be the one to give the first order to go to war – and he did so in Ukraine. Up until now he just… agreed to wars, but now as president he gave the.. command…

One last thing, since 1981, every American president since then has had their name associated with wars across the length and breadth of the globe. All but one: Donald Trump.