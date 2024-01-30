“An Angel from Chania has Fallen Asleep” – Houston Community Mourns

The Greek-American community in Houston bid its final farewell to 21-year-old Rafaella Pitsikali on Saturday, January 27 at Annunciation Cathedral. (Photo: Elias Neofytidis)
HOUSTON, Texas – “An angel from Chania has fallen asleep,” said many Greek-Americans who gathered on Saturday, January 27, at the Cathedral of the Annunciation in Houston to bid a final farewell to 21-year-old Rafaella Pitsikali, who passed away last Wednesday.
The Cathedral invited parishioners to honor her memory at a memorial service before her body was returned to Crete for the funeral service and burial.
‘The smiling girl from Chania’, as some characterized her, had been hospitalized for a long time at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and was beloved by the Greek community that stood by her family during the treatment she has undergone in the United States since July 2023.
Fr. Michael Lambakis, the Dean of the Cathedral, stated to The National Herald: “It was a blessing that we had the opportunity to serve Rafaella and her family in recent months. It was also a great blessing for them to become part of our community and participate in the daily life of the church. It also offered our parishioners the opportunity to get to know Rafaella and her family and to offer their time and resources to help someone in need. We will continue to pray for her and her family in the Divine Liturgy here at the Cathedral in Houston. Her presence and enthusiasm will surely be missed, but we know that she is resting, and we look forward to seeing each other again in the heavenly kingdom.”
Fr. Michael also mentioned that more funds are still coming in for Rafaella, but her parents insisted that these funds be used for other children who may come from Greece for treatment in Houston. In December 2023, a fundraising event was held to cover Rafaela’s medical expenses, as well as for two other patients, raising a total of $50,000.
Hellenes often visited Rafaella in the hospital and contributed to the family’s accommodation expenses in Houston. On January 7, a few days before her passing, she celebrated her birthday, and the St. Basil’s parish organized a birthday party where the community gathered to celebrate with her, singing in both English and Greek. Unfortunately, it was her last birthday.
Fr. Lucas, at the fundraising event held on December 16, 2023, for Rafaella, concluded his speech thusly: “May God bless the rest of this evening, may God always bless our family here at St. Basil’s. If we all come together for good, you won’t believe the miracles that will happen!”
Fr. Dimitris Dovas told about Rafaela: “Although she had just turned 21, the brave Cretan girl from Chania sent us a powerful message of hope and wisdom, to believers and non-believers, to decent Christians and non-Christians. She confirmed and strengthened us in our earthly hearts, ‘Christ is Risen! He always rejoices in the Lord.’ When I met her, I saw with the eyes of her soul, frightened and uncertain… eyes that wanted to love and sought the Creator and Leader of their lives… ‘I believe, Lord! Help my unbelief.’ And He saw her and did not pass her by… but there He walked slowly with her towards her Emmaus…discreetly, quietly, and simply, but with an indescribable intensity, He guided her… from the joys of her baptism to her 16th birthday, when He chose her as His Bride and sent her the wedding invitation! And, like a good and wise Cretan maiden, she prepared her dowry for the good hour and her joys. Until the time of the wedding arrived, and the invitation read January 24, 2024, 03:19 AM, Houston, Texas, USA. And the Bridegroom came and took His betrothed, keeping His promise, and saw her dowry and rejoiced and provided her with eternal matrimonial joy and His secret and endless banquet.”
