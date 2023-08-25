Amnesty Says 19 Refugees Killed in Greek Wildfires Victims of “Injustices”

Society

ATHENS – The discovery of 19 charred bodies of refugees in a northern Greece forest, ravaged by a wildfire near the border with Turkey, was mourned by Amnesty International. The organization stated that the victims seemed to have suffered from “two profound injustices.”

Amnesty International pointed out that the government initially attributed the outbreak of hundreds of fires primarily to climate change. This stance changed when 79 individuals were arrested on suspicions of arson, even as fires continued to rage.

Adriana Tidona, the group’s Migration Researcher, further commented that another contributing factor was “the absence of safe and legal pathways for people in transit, coupled with migration policies steeped in racialized exclusion and deadly deterrence, including racial bias at the borders.”

“Though the identities of the people killed by the fires are not known, it seems likely that they were migrants and refugees who had recently crossed the border into Greece. Because of the lack of access to safe and legal routes for people trying to reach Europe, migrants and refugees increasingly use the land borders in the Evros region to cross irregularly from Turkey into Greece. Authorities there have systematically responded with unlawful forced returns at the border, denial of the right to seek asylum and violence,” she said.

The group also stated that refugees were being unjustly accused of starting the fires. This misplacement of blame was highlighted when an Albanian man and two Greeks were arrested for detaining 13 refugees, locking them in a van, and accusing them of igniting the blazes.

“On his Facebook account, Paraschos Christou Papadakis, an ultra-nationalist Greek MP, racist language to claim that fires had been started by migrants and refugees,” also said Amnesty’s statement.

“Alarm Phone, an NGO, has reported that hundreds of refugees and migrants are stranded in different areas of Evros while fires blaze in the region. Amnesty International calls on the Greek authorities to urgently evacuate all those stranded in the Evros region and who are unable to move safely due to fires and to ensure that refugees and migrants who have entered into Greece irregularly can seek asylum and are not illegally forcibly returned at the border. The Greek authorities must publicly condemn and investigate any act of racist violence or speech or incitement to such behaviors, including on the part of politicians.”