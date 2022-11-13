x

November 13, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Arts

Amid the War Ruins in Ukraine, Banksy Seeds Art

November 13, 2022
By Associated Press
Russia Ukraine War Banksy
An artwork by British street artist Banksy is seen on a destroyed by fightings building in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

BORODYANKA, Ukraine — Amid the ruins of war, the flowerings of art.

A delicate painting of a gymnast doing a handstand has popped up on the wall of a wrecked building outside of Kyiv and appears to be the work of the British graffiti artist known as Banksy.

Banksy posted photos on his Instagram page of the artwork in Borodyanka, northwest of Ukraine’s capital.

The town was the target of shelling and fighting in the early stages of the Russian invasion, which turned apartment buildings into charred, bombed-out hulks.

An artwork by British street artist Banksy is seen on a destroyed by fightings building in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)
An artwork by British street artist Banksy is seen on a destroyed by fightings building in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

The mural of the gymnast is in black and white and is painted so she looks like she is doing her handstand on the crumpled remains of concrete blocks that poke out of the blackened wall. Towering above her are the gutted, blown-apart innards of what were once apartments.

Another mural in the town — of a small boy doing a judo throw on a man — also looked like it might be Banksy’s, although that wasn’t posted on his Instagram page.

People watch an artwork by British street artist Banksy on a destroyed by fightings building in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)
A woman takes a picture of an artwork on a destroyed by fightings building in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)
A woman takes a picture of an artwork on a destroyed by fightings building in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

President Vladimir Putin of Russia is a judo practitioner.

A Banksy-like painting, also in black and white and again not confirmed as his by Banksy himself, also appeared on the wall of a war-damaged building in the town of Irpin, on Kyiv’s northwestern outskirts.

An artwork is seen on a destroyed by fightings building in Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

It shows a rhythmic gymnast doing a pirouette with a ribbon, over a gaping hole in the wall.

RELATED

Cinema
Gollywood: More Feature Films Being Shot, Produced in Greece

ATHENS - Reluctant, indifferent and even hostile to the idea of letting Hollywood and foreign filmmakers use sites in the country as a backdrop for their movies, Greece is now embracing the idea and luring big names.

Arts
Artemisia Gentileschi’s 1616 Nude to Be Digitally Unveiled
Culture
New This Week: “Spirited,” Pokémon, “Nope” and “Slumberland”

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Democrats Κeep Senate Μajority as Republican Push Falters in Nevada, a Victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda.

BORODYANKA, Ukraine — Amid the ruins of war, the flowerings of art.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Hydrogen cars and vehicles that capture their tailpipe pollutants.

ATHENS - Reluctant, indifferent and even hostile to the idea of letting Hollywood and foreign filmmakers use sites in the country as a backdrop for their movies, Greece is now embracing the idea and luring big names.

ROME — Pope Francis denounced the "sirens of populism" on Sunday as he called for a renewed commitment to helping the poor, homeless and migrants amid Italy's latest migration debate.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings