Americans Will Vote for a Presidential Candidate Who’s Dead or in Jail

In this combination photo, President Joe Biden speaks May 2, 2024, in Wilmington, N.C., left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, May 1, 2024, in Waukesha, Wis. Just six months before Election Day, Biden and Trump are locked into the first presidential rematch in 68 years that is at once deeply entrenched and highly in flux as many voters are only just beginning to embrace the reality of the 2024 presidential election. (AP Photo)

The two biggest wastes of time this election year are reminders that Joe Biden’s cognitive skills are in freefall and that Donald Trump’s a convicted felon. Americans simply don’t care – at least, not enough of them do to make a difference.

Let’s start with Biden: arguing whether he’s mentally fit to be president is an exercise in futility. If you’re a Biden supporter – more pointedly, if you’re voting against Trump – and you learn Biden’s in a mental hospital for psychiatric evaluation, lapsed into a coma, or died two days before the election, and there’s no time to replace him on the ballot, are you really going to vote for Trump instead? Or stay home, which helps Trump win? Because if the answer’s no, then you’re admitting you’d vote for a presidential candidate who’s dead.

Next, turning to Trump, what if he’s given a four-year jail sentence, just enough time to spend his entire second term behind bars? If you’re a Trump supporter and he’s still on the ballot on November 5, are you going to stay home or vote for Biden instead? Because, if not, then you’re voting for a convicted felon who’s in jail.

America has deteriorated into a zero-sum game of ruthless politics. If you’re on one side, you believe the other side is an ‘existential threat’ to democracy. You either think Biden weaponized the justice department to persecute his political rivals, or Trump’s getting set to unleash MAGA nation to trample our governmental institutions should he lose the election. Either way, you think the candidate you’re voting against – each of whom has already served four years as president – is really an unbridled dictator.

This uber-partisan lunacy is why dead candidates won elections in years past. It’s why Pennsylvania elected John Fetterman – indisputably a mentally unwell man at the time of the election – to the U.S. Senate. It’s why even though the vast majority of Americans wants a secure border, the left criticizes Trump and the right criticizes Biden when they take steps to make that happen.

Granted, I completely agree with critics’ assessment that Biden’s eleventh hour executive order to clamp down on asylum requests on demand is nothing but a too-little, too-late cheap attempt to save his faltering campaign, given that the border crisis is of his own making. Nonetheless, would it be better if he didn’t take this measure? Is preserving his integrity more important than closing the barn door now, even if most of the horses already left – or in this case, entered?

Moreover, the unhinged, hateful obsession each side has with the other has caused people to lose sight of their eminent hypocrisy. Far too many Americans became so deluded that they’re utterly incapable of recognizing the double standard swimming pool in which they are immersed. Take the criminal trials of Trump and Hunter Biden, for example: a hundred years from now, when the populace won’t be poisoned by reckless outrage, perhaps historians can explain things with much-needed dispassion.

On the one hand there’s Trump, who was convicted of falsifying business records because his organization described its reimbursement to Trump attorney Michael Cohen for Cohen’s paying adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 days before the 2016 election to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump, as ‘legal fees’. Keep in mind, paying off someone to keep quiet is not illegal, but falsifying business records is. Nonetheless, considering that Cohen was Trump’s attorney, is it really a stretch to call the $130,000 legal fees? If Cohen, as Trump’s lawyer, paid the money out of his own pocket, and had given Trump legal advice to pay it, then isn’t the $130,000 simply reimbursement of legal fees? It’s not as if Cohen was Trump’s gardener and paid off Daniels and Trump wrote off the reimbursement as ‘gardening fees’. All Cohen had to do was explain to Daniels, even once, the terms of the hush money agreement, and that more than constitutes legal services rendered. As many agree, regardless of party, if Trump gets more than a slap on the wrist, it’s going to backfire on the witch-hunting Democrats.

Then, there’s the younger Biden. He’s on trial for lying on an application to purchase a gun. He indicated he wasn’t a drug addict when in fact, by his own admission, he was. Make him pay a fine and be done with it. But the weaponized justice system has upped the stakes, and Republicans are out for revenge. Congratulations, Democrats, you created this monster.

Some Americans still possess intellectual honesty and see both trials as legal overreach. They also see both campaigns’ threats that this is the “most important election of our lifetimes” because “the future of our democracy depends on it” as utter hogwash.

Here’s what it boils down to, folks: if your biggest priorities are abortion rights, the environment, and government programs for the less fortunate, then Biden’s your guy. Instead, if your top concerns are fighting crime, transnational trespass, and wokeness, then you’re Team Trump. And you’ll vote for them whether one or both are dead or in jail on Election Day.

This is the country we’ve become; let’s stop pretending it’s anything else. And let’s not forget who’s responsible: the media. Like health care and education, news reporting used to be a noble public service. But when in each profession greed reared its ugly head and CEOs saw dollar signs, decency went out the window. Accordingly, too many media outlets are more concerned with ratings than with proper journalism, and so they pin one side against the other to keep the masses reading, watching, and clicking. For shame.