American Tourist Found Dead on Greek Island Beach N.Y. Horse Trainer

CORFU – The body of an American tourist found on a beach on the remote tiny island of Mathraki, a 45-minute boat ride from Corfu, was identified as horse racing trainer Toby Sheets, who was visiting a Greek-American friend there.

Sheets, 55, is from Floral Park, N.Y. and worked for as an assistant to Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen and was the second American, and third tourist, found dead on islands during a heat wave but no cause of death was given, nor how he vanished.

https://www.thoroughbreddailynews.com/asmussen-assistant-toby-sheets-found-dead-in-greece/

“He did pass away in Greece,” Sheets’ cousin, Greg Sheets, confirmed to the Thoroughbred Daily News. “As of right now that’s all we know. The family is trying to figure out what happened,” he added.

“Toby was a part of our stable for many years, including our Belmont Stakes win with Creator, as well as his expert handling of Haynesfield among others,” Asmussen told TDN. “He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.”

The New York Times reported that a 55-year-old Floral Park native, who was identified by TDN as Sheets, had been last seen on June 11, and that his body was found on a beach on June 16, but no more details given.

The island’s Mayor, Spyros Argyros, said two British female tourists he met at a taverna dropped him off at his rented home in their car, and a friend called police after finding the door of the home open, with the lights and air-conditioning on.