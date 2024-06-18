x

June 18, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 74ºF

ATHENS 88ºF

Society

American Tourist Found Dead on Greek Island Beach N.Y. Horse Trainer

June 18, 2024
By The National Herald
Greece ambulance
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)

CORFU – The body of an American tourist found on a beach on the remote tiny island of Mathraki, a 45-minute boat ride from Corfu, was identified as horse racing trainer Toby Sheets, who was visiting a Greek-American friend there.

Sheets, 55, is from Floral Park, N.Y. and worked for as an assistant to Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen and was the second American, and third tourist, found dead on islands during a heat wave but no cause of death was given, nor how he vanished.

https://www.thoroughbreddailynews.com/asmussen-assistant-toby-sheets-found-dead-in-greece/

“He did pass away in Greece,” Sheets’ cousin, Greg Sheets, confirmed to the Thoroughbred Daily News. “As of right now that’s all we know. The family is trying to figure out what happened,” he added.

“Toby was a part of our stable for many years, including our Belmont Stakes win with Creator, as well as his expert handling of Haynesfield among others,” Asmussen told TDN. “He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.”

The New York Times reported that a 55-year-old Floral Park native, who was identified by TDN as Sheets, had been last seen on June 11, and that his body was found on a beach on June 16, but no more details given.

The island’s Mayor, Spyros Argyros, said two British female tourists he met at a taverna dropped him off at his rented home in their car, and a friend called police after finding the door of the home open, with the lights and air-conditioning on.

RELATED

Society
64 People Missing and Many Rescued from 2 Shipwrecks Off Italy

ROME (AP) — Sixty-four people were missing in the Mediterranean Sea and several were rescued after their ship wrecked off Italy's southern coast Monday, United Nations' agencies said in a statement.

Society
Climate Change Gobbling Up Greece’s Eroding Coasts, Beaches Lost
Politics
Kasselakis Eyes SYRIZA-KINAL Helm, Androulakis Warns Expulsions

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Wellness, Longevity, Gastronomy at Navarino Challenge 2024

ATHENS – The sports tourism and wellness event Navarino Challenge returns for its 12th year, October 18-20 at Costa Navarino and Pylos.

Deluxe Holiday Homes analyzed multiple factors, including population and geographic area, to identify the most visited cities by square kilometer.

ROME (AP) — Sixty-four people were missing in the Mediterranean Sea and several were rescued after their ship wrecked off Italy's southern coast Monday, United Nations' agencies said in a statement.

ATHENS – The sports tourism and wellness event Navarino Challenge returns for its 12th year, October 18-20 at Costa Navarino and Pylos.

DELMAR, NY – Troy, NY Chapter 306, Schenectady, NY Chapter 125, and Albany, NY Chapter 140 jointly held their 5th Annual The Eleftheria Capital Region AHEPA Golf Outing on June 12 at Normanside Country Club in Delmar, NY.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.