x

January 26, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Culture

American School Receives National Arts Club Medal of Honor in New York

January 26, 2024
By The National Herald
ASCSA Zagoreos Medal of Honor NAC
Alexander E. Zagoreos, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the American School of Classical Studies at Athens, at right, accepted the Medal of Honor for Achievement in Archaeology from the National Arts Club. Photo: American School of Classical Studies at Athens

NEW YORK – On January 24, the American School of Classical Studies at Athens received the Medal of Honor for Achievement in Archaeology from the National Arts Club (NAC). The ceremony took place at the historic Tilden Mansion, home of the NAC, at 15 Gramercy Park South in New York City. Accepting the award was Alexander E. Zagoreos, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the American School.

The evening event was organized by Michele Kidwell Gilbert, Chair of the NAC’s Archaeology Committee. The ceremony featured presentations by Professor John McK. Camp and Professor Mary R. Lefkowitz, esteemed members of the American School’s Board of Trustees and distinguished authorities in their respective fields. The program also included a performance of ‘The Mediterranean,’ composed by Stephen F. Pekar and Isadora Duncan ‘Tanagra Figures,’ staged by Lori Belilove.

About the American School of Classical Studies at Athens

The American School of Classical Studies at Athens is the leading American research and teaching institution in Greece dedicated to the advanced study of all aspects of Greek culture from prehistory to the present. Founded in 1881 as the first American overseas research center, the School is a consortium of nearly 200 universities, colleges, and institutions in the United States and Canada, centered in Athens with an administrative base in Princeton, NJ. Today the School is the largest of the 18 foreign research institutes in Greece and the only one that provides a regular program of instruction for advanced students.

Its facilities, programs, and resources include excavations in the Athenian Agora and Ancient Corinth, two distinguished libraries, a laboratory for archaeological sciences, and an award-winning publications program. The School offers students and scholars wide-ranging opportunities to engage in research initiatives centered on Greek history and culture. In addition, the School fosters a dynamic environment through exhibitions, lectures, and concerts that encourage the exchange of knowledge and promote interaction across many audiences. As its founders envisioned, the School remains a primarily privately funded, nonprofit educational and cultural institution.

More information is available online: https://www.ascsa.edu.gr.

About the National Arts Club

Founded in 1898, the National Arts Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to stimulate, foster, and promote public interest in the arts and to educate the American people in the fine arts. Annually, the Club offers more than 150 free programs—both in-person and virtually—to the public, including exhibitions, theatrical and musical performances, lectures, and readings, attracting an audience of over 30,000 in-person visitors and thousands more online. The NAC is also a proud community partner, serving the public through fellowships, concert series, youth education programs, and more.

More information is available online: https://www.nationalartsclub.org.

RELATED

General News
Joining The Rush, United Airlines Adds Direct Chicago-Athens Flight 

With Greece coming off a record tourism year in 2023 that saw more American airlines adding direct flights, United has done the same, starting non-stop flights from Chicago to Athens beginning May 23 and through Aug.

Associations
AHEPA of Cherry Hill, NJ, Celebrates 99th Year with a Gala Kickoff to Its Centennial
General News
Roy Vagelos & Wife, Diana, Gift Record $83.9M to University of Pennsylvania

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Archbishop Elpidophoros Meets with Government and Church Officials in Greece (Video)

ATHENS – President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou met with Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, who briefed her on the activities of the Archdiocese.

With Greece coming off a record tourism year in 2023 that saw more American airlines adding direct flights, United has done the same, starting non-stop flights from Chicago to Athens beginning May 23 and through Aug.

ATHENS - A request by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office to Greece to prosecute two ex-ministers for culpability in a February 2023 train wreck that killed 57 people was rejected by Greece’s New Democracy government.

ATHENS - A 35-year-old Greek mother should be found guilty for killing her 9-year-old daughter, a prosecutor recommended at the trial of Roula Pspirigou, saying the woman had earlier failed in another attempt to murder her.

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — An historic Connecticut church's soaring steeple and roof collapsed on Thursday, leaving a gaping hole in the top of the building and the front reduced to a heap of rubble.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.