American Legion George K. Menichios Post #324 at 81, Sponsors 3 Service Dogs

Left to right: Past Commander Constantine Calliontzis and Peter J. Vergados, Commander of American Legion George K. Menichios Post #324. Calliontzis is a past AHEPA Board of Trustees member, Past District 8 Goveor, and Past Athens Chapter 24 President, Boston. Photo: AHEPA
BOSTON, MA – The American Legion George K. Menichios Post #324, the only known Greek-American post of the organization, added $3,000 to its recent donation of $15,000 towards AHEPA’s Service Dogs for Warriors National Project. Due to a recent change in training, the cost per dog has been reduced to $6,000. Post #324 is
About George K. Menichios
George K. Menichios was born in Megalopolis, Arcadia, Greece, on April 14, 1890. In 1910, he came to Boston, Massachusetts and like all immigrants, dreamed of the great opportunities his new country presented him. Menichios embraced the concept of liberty and the ideals of freedom that make up the United States of America. He lived at 210 Hanover Street, in Boston’s oldest neighborhood, known as the North End. Just one year following the entry of the United States into World War I, Menichios was inducted into the U.S. Army on May 27, 1918. He was one month into his 28th year. Disembarking in France, Private Menichios, a member of the 1st Division, entered the line on October 21, 1917 at Saint-Mihiel and then to the Meuse-Argonne sector from September 26, 1918 until he was killed in action on October 4, 1918, just 37 days before the war ended on November 11, 1918. His total military career lasted less than five months.
Private George K. Menichios; Company H, 26th Infantry Division, First Division – United States Army, lies buried at the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery, Romagne (Meuse), France, grave number #35-A-9, along with 14,246 other American servicemen. He was cited for gallantry in action and special meritorious service. The George K. Menichios Square at the corner of Arlington and Boylston Streets in Boston, Massachusetts, is dedicated in his name.
“Poor is a nation that has no heroes, but poorer still is the nation that having heroes, fails to remember and honor them.” — Marcus Tullius Cicero
The George K. Menichios Post 324 has been committed to honoring veterans and veterans’ causes for 81 years and strives to continue this effort for years to come. Peter J. Vergados, Post Commander, is a 23 veteran of the U.S. Air Force. A command pilot with more than 3500 flying hours in nine different aircraft. He flew more than 375 combat missions, logging more than 800 flight hours.
COVENTRY, RI – Greek-American Rhode Island State Senator Leonidas Raptakis won passage of a Senate Resolution honoring the 30th anniversary of the election of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In