American Legion George K. Menichios Post #324 at 81, Sponsors 3 Service Dogs

BOSTON, MA – The American Legion George K. Menichios Post #324, the only known Greek-American post of the organization, added $3,000 to its recent donation of $15,000 towards AHEPA’s Service Dogs for Warriors National Project. Due to a recent change in training, the cost per dog has been reduced to $6,000. Post #324 is

About George K. Menichios

George K. Menichios was born in Megalopolis, Arcadia, Greece, on April 14, 1890. In 1910, he came to Boston, Massachusetts and like all immigrants, dreamed of the great opportunities his new country presented him. Menichios embraced the concept of liberty and the ideals of freedom that make up the United States of America. He lived at 210 Hanover Street, in Boston’s oldest neighborhood, known as the North End. Just one year following the entry of the United States into World War I, Menichios was inducted into the U.S. Army on May 27, 1918. He was one month into his 28th year. Disembarking in France, Private Menichios, a member of the 1st Division, entered the line on October 21, 1917 at Saint-Mihiel and then to the Meuse-Argonne sector from September 26, 1918 until he was killed in action on October 4, 1918, just 37 days before the war ended on November 11, 1918. His total military career lasted less than five months.

Private George K. Menichios; Company H, 26th Infantry Division, First Division – United States Army, lies buried at the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery, Romagne (Meuse), France, grave number #35-A-9, along with 14,246 other American servicemen. He was cited for gallantry in action and special meritorious service. The George K. Menichios Square at the corner of Arlington and Boylston Streets in Boston, Massachusetts, is dedicated in his name.

“Poor is a nation that has no heroes, but poorer still is the nation that having heroes, fails to remember and honor them.” — Marcus Tullius Cicero

The George K. Menichios Post 324 has been committed to honoring veterans and veterans’ causes for 81 years and strives to continue this effort for years to come. Peter J. Vergados, Post Commander, is a 23 veteran of the U.S. Air Force. A command pilot with more than 3500 flying hours in nine different aircraft. He flew more than 375 combat missions, logging more than 800 flight hours.