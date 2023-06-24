American Hellenic Institute Mourns the Passing of George C. Blytas

General News

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) is deeply saddened to announce the passing of George C. Blytas on June 14. A longtime AHI member and recipient of AHI’s Hellenic Heritage and Public Service Award, Blytas was 92.

A prominent figure within the Greek community in Houston, TX, Blytas made significant contributions to preserving Greek heritage and promoting cultural understanding. His notable work, The First Victory: Greece in the Second World War, published jointly by the American Hellenic Institute Foundation and Cosmos Publishing, remains a testament to his dedication and passion for shedding light on Greece’s crucial role during that historic conflict.

The First Victory: Greece in the Second World War provides an extensive and sweeping account of Greece’s pivotal role in World War II. Drawing from official military records, archives, and personal testimonies of those who experienced the war firsthand, Blytas vividly describes the surprising resistance and ferocious battles that unfolded. The book meticulously showcases how Greece’s determination and resilience altered the course of events, delivering valuable time to the Allies and thwarting the Axis powers’ plans in various regions.

George Blytas was born in Cairo, Egypt, and completed his education at the Greek Gymnasium amidst the raging Civil War in Greece. Initially pursuing a career in music, he played a pivotal role in establishing a branch of the National Conservatory of Greece in Cairo. However, political events in Cairo and the Middle East prompted a change in his career trajectory, leading him to pursue a doctorate in Physical Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. His subsequent 39-year distinguished career in the research department of a major oil company spanned various locations, including California, the Netherlands, and Texas.

Despite his successful career in the oil industry, Blytas never abandoned his love for music. In 1973, he formed the Houston Sinfonietta, a small chamber group that evolved into a renowned orchestra by 1979. The Houston Sinfonietta, now in its 44th season, has delighted the Houston community with exceptional performances, free of charge, showcasing beautiful music. Blytas’ dedication to his Greek heritage remained unwavering, and he actively participated in the Greek community in Houston. In 1975, he founded The Hellenic Professional Society of Texas, serving as its inaugural president, with a steadfast commitment to preserving and promoting Greek culture and heritage in America.

Blytas leaves behind a lasting legacy and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Cora Ann Severson, and their two children, Constantine and Christina Blytas-Stein.

AHI President Nick Larigakis said: “The American Hellenic Institute expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of George C. Blytas. His contributions to the preservation of Greek history and culture will continue to inspire future generations. May his memory be eternal.”