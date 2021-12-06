x

December 6, 2021

American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce Hosts 32nd Greek Economic Summit

December 6, 2021
By The National Herald
The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce hosts its 32nd annual Greek Economic Summit (GES) December 6-8 in Athens, Greece. (Photo: American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce)

ATHENS – The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce hosts its 32nd annual Greek Economic Summit (GES) December 6-8 in Athens, Greece. Due to COVID, the hybrid event will offer limited in-person and extended virtual participation between 3-8 PM Athens/ 8 AM-1 PM EST. The Summit is organized in cooperation with the Athens Stock Exchange and in strategic partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Atlantic Council.

Registration and the latest agenda and speakers list available online: https://www.amcham.gr/events/event/ges2021/.

Titled ‘Redefining Growth for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future,’ this year’s Summit will address a number of profound challenges that threaten to jeopardize the rebound of the world’s economies and undermine human, democratic, and environmental values and social cohesion. At the same time, the Summit will seek to put forth new ideas and proposals to advance growth, sustainability and an inclusive recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

For three consecutive decades GES has delivered agenda setting discussions, bringing together senior government officials, C-suite executives, policymakers, academics and members of the media and investment communities to address pressing economic developments and deliver actionable insights on critical global and regional issues. This year over 3,000 delegates are anticipated to participate.

“This year’s Summit takes place at a critical juncture for Greece, as it seeks to foster a strong recovery and build a solid foundation for the future,” said Nikolaos Bakatselos, President of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce. “After more than a decade of economic hardship, Greece’s new economic and recovery plan presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the country to create sustainable growth and transition into a prime business and investment destination.”

The summit will cover a number of forward-looking topics, including: The post-pandemic reality of higher public debt and inflation; accelerating green growth and transitioning to a zero-emissions economy; Greece’s recovery and resilience plan; investments driving growth and inclusion; sustainability and the supply chain; and achieving energy security in the EastMed.

Elias Spirtounias, Executive Director of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, stated, “the Summit is the perfect forum to present the prospects and opportunities our country has to offer. At a time when the global economy is moving into uncharted territory, Greece is called upon to adopt policies in order to recover quickly and effectively.”

Keynote speakers will also include:

  • Margaritis Schinas, Vice President, European Commission
  • Don Graves, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce
  • Andrea Poggi, Deloitte North & South Europe Innovation Leader; Deloitte Central Mediterranean and Italy Clients & Industries Leader
  • Sir Christopher Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics, London School of Economics; Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences, 2010
  • Bill Morneau, former Minister of Finance, Canada
  • Adonis Georgiadis, Minister, Ministry of Development and Investments, Greece
  • Endy D. Zemenides, Executive Director, Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC)
  • Mike Manatos, President, Manatos & Manatos
  • Guntram Wolff, Director, Bruegel, Belgium
  • Bruno Lété, Senior Fellow, Security and Defense, The German Marshall Fund of the U.S., Belgium
  • Damir Marusic, Senior Fellow, Europe Center, Atlantic Council, U.S.
  • Jordan Levin, CEO, OpenBet
  • Alexis Tsipras, Opposition Leader and President, Syriza
  • Dr. Jens Burchardt, Global Expert, Partner and Associate Director, Climate Impact, BCG; Co-founder, Center for Climate and Sustainability
  • Chryssos Kavounides, Managing Director and Partner, BCG & Head, BCG Athens Office
  • Eleni Vrettou, Chief Corporate & Investment Banking, Piraeus Bank
  • Dimitris Koutsopoulos, CEO, Deloitte Greece
  • Teresa Farmaki, Managing Partner & Founder, Astarte Capital Partners
  • Geoffrey Pyatt, U.S. Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic
  • Marjorie Chorlins, Senior Vice President, European Affairs, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
  • Maja Piscevic, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Europe Center, Atlantic Council, U.S.
  • Frances G. Burwell, Distinguished Fellow, Atlantic Council
  • Agostino Santoni, Vice President, Cisco South Europe
  • Simon Connell, Global Head of Sustainability Strategy, Standard Chartered Bank
  • Amine Benayad, Managing Director & Partner, BCG, France
  • Vassilis Kikilias, Minister, Ministry of Tourism, Greece
  • Dimitris Manikis, President, Europe/Middle East/Eurasia/Africa (EMEA), Wyndham Hotels and Resorts
  • Andreas Scriven, Hospitality & Leisure Lead Partner, Deloitte UK & NS Europe
  • Michael Cheng, Dean, Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, Florida International University
  • Vassilis Iliopoulos, Vice President and General Manager, The Walt Disney Company Greece & Israel
  • Julie Meyer, Chairman & CEO, VIVA Investment Partners (VIP)
  • Yossi Arouch, BCG Partner, expert in transformation for Retail sector
  • KyRic Tucker, Interim Site Lead, Global Business Services, Pfizer (Thessaloniki)
  • Nico Gariboldi, Site Lead, Center for Digital Innovation, Pfizer Thessaloniki
  • Svetoslav Danchev, Head of Microeconomics Analysis and Policy Department, Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (ΙΟΒΕ)
  • Nikos Papathanassis, Alternate Minister of Development & Investments, Greece
  • Emmanuelle Maire, Head of Unit, Directorate General for Environment, European Commission
  • Olivier Jan, Partner, Deloitte Central Europe Sustainability Leader, France
  • Michael L. Parson, Governor of Missouri
  • Benjamin Haddad, Director, Europe Center, Atlantic Council
  • Amb. Richard Morningstar, Founding Chairman, Global Energy Center, Atlantic Council

