American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce Hosts 32nd Greek Economic Summit

ATHENS – The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce hosts its 32nd annual Greek Economic Summit (GES) December 6-8 in Athens, Greece. Due to COVID, the hybrid event will offer limited in-person and extended virtual participation between 3-8 PM Athens/ 8 AM-1 PM EST. The Summit is organized in cooperation with the Athens Stock Exchange and in strategic partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Atlantic Council.

Registration and the latest agenda and speakers list available online: https://www.amcham.gr/events/event/ges2021/.

Titled ‘Redefining Growth for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future,’ this year’s Summit will address a number of profound challenges that threaten to jeopardize the rebound of the world’s economies and undermine human, democratic, and environmental values and social cohesion. At the same time, the Summit will seek to put forth new ideas and proposals to advance growth, sustainability and an inclusive recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

For three consecutive decades GES has delivered agenda setting discussions, bringing together senior government officials, C-suite executives, policymakers, academics and members of the media and investment communities to address pressing economic developments and deliver actionable insights on critical global and regional issues. This year over 3,000 delegates are anticipated to participate.

“This year’s Summit takes place at a critical juncture for Greece, as it seeks to foster a strong recovery and build a solid foundation for the future,” said Nikolaos Bakatselos, President of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce. “After more than a decade of economic hardship, Greece’s new economic and recovery plan presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the country to create sustainable growth and transition into a prime business and investment destination.”

The summit will cover a number of forward-looking topics, including: The post-pandemic reality of higher public debt and inflation; accelerating green growth and transitioning to a zero-emissions economy; Greece’s recovery and resilience plan; investments driving growth and inclusion; sustainability and the supply chain; and achieving energy security in the EastMed.

Elias Spirtounias, Executive Director of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, stated, “the Summit is the perfect forum to present the prospects and opportunities our country has to offer. At a time when the global economy is moving into uncharted territory, Greece is called upon to adopt policies in order to recover quickly and effectively.”

Keynote speakers will also include: