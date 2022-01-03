x

January 3, 2022

American Forward Ricardo Pepi Joins Augsburg from Dallas

January 3, 2022
By Associated Press
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Pepi
File - United States' Ricardo Pepi gestures after a play during the first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match between Mexico and the United States, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. United States forward Ricardo Pepi has joined German team Augsburg from MLS club FC Dallas. The Bundesliga club says the 18-year-old Pepi signed a contract through June 2026 “with the option to extend by a further year.” (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

AUGSBURG, Germany — American forward Ricardo Pepi signed with Augsburg of Germany’s Bundesliga from Major League Soccer’s Dallas on Monday, agreeing to a 4 1/2-season contract that includes an option to extend through the 2026-27 season.

The Augsburger Allgemeine reported the German club was paying more than 13 million euros ($14.8 million) plus potential add-ons for the 18-year-old, which would amount the highest amount for a transfer of a homegrown American player from MLS.

“We were able to provide him with a clear sporting plan for his future development that convinced him to come here,” Augsburg general manager Stefan Reuter said in a statement. “We are certain that he will continue to improve here in Augsburg and that we’ll have a lot of fun together over the coming years.”

The reported fee would be a record transfer for Augsburg, which has been in the Bundesliga since its first promotion to the top division for the 2011-12 season.

Augsbug is 15th in the 18-team league at the halfway mark, one point ahead of Stuttgart and two in front of Arminia Bielefeld. The bottom two teams are relegated at the end of the season, and 16th place goes to a playoff for a spot in next season’s Bundesliga.

Augsburg has been hampered by injuries to forwards Florian Niederlechner and Alfred Finnbogason.

Pepi made his MLS debut in 2019. He had 13 goals and set up two more in 31 league games for Dallas last season.

“Moving to Europe after the conclusion of the MLS season was my dream. I believe FC Augsburg and the Bundesliga will prove the perfect settings for me to gain match practice at the top level as a youngster,” Pepi said in a statement released by Augsburg.

He was given the No. 18 jersey by the club and could make his debut at Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Pepi made his U.S. national team debut in September and has three goals in seven appearances.

 

The National Herald

