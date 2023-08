Society

American F-35s fly over Athens as part of annual flying show in Tanagra. (Photo: facebook/Athens Flying Week)

ATHENS – Three F-35 jets of the US Air Force flew over Athens between 15:00 and 15:30 on Thursday, as part of the Athens Flying Week 2023 international air show.

The annual event will take place on Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 2-3) at the Tanagra Air Force base in Boeotia, north of Athens, home base of the Hellenic Air Force’s 114 Combat Wing.