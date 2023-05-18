American, British Sanctions on Russians Hit Cyprus Economy Hard

Economy

NICOSIA – Sanctions by the United States and United Kingdom on rich Russians keeping their money on Cyprus and tied to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have rocked a new government, especially the service sector of accounting and law firms.

President Nikos Christodoulides, who as elected in February and had been seen as Russian-leaning has gone the other way fast in a bid to change the country’s reputation as being a money haven for rich Russias and oligarchs.

Scores of people have lost their jobs, and companies shut down and clients of sanctioned companies have seen their bank accounts frozen, drawing complaints from the bar association of an overreaction, said The Cyprus Mail.

https://cyprus-mail.com/2023/05/17/sanctions-leave-cyprus-economy-reeling/

“Fear creates inaction. No one signs anything, no one does anything at this point.,” the bar association spokeswoman Georgia Constantinou Panayiotou told the paper, saying it was “overcompliance” by the government.

In response to the sanctions imposed on Russia the Finance Ministry said that 1.2 billion euros $1.3 billion) worth of Russian-owned assets, managed by Cyprus-registered companies, have been frozen.

There’s some confusion though as Cypriot banks have frozen accounts of clients tied to sanctioned entities, including over licensed administrative services including trustee, directorship or nominee shareholders, the paper said.

That has created a stampede away from companies remotely tied to sanctions and affecting their workers and services, with Panayiotou saying that companies that became clients of sanctioned firms were also impacted.

Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property, Irene Mylona-Chrysostomou told the Cyprus News Agency there have been 500 applications from companies seeking to remove any connection to sanctioned individuals and entities.

“We are examining the matter and expecting direction based on the government’s decision on what its policy will be on US and UK sanctions,” Chrysostomou also said of the fallout.