April 12, 2022

American Airlines Launches Daily Athens-New York Direct Flights on May 6

April 12, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020, file photo, American Airlines jets sit idly at their gates as a jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

ATHENS – American Airlines is launching its daily and seasonal direct flights from Athens to New York on May 6, the air carrier announced during a special event held at Athens International Airport on Tuesday.

At the event, American Airlines said it celebrated 15 years of flights between Athens and US airports. In April the airliner also launched daily direct flights from Athens to Chicago and Philadelphia. The company added that its activity in Athens in 2022 will go up 47% compared to 2021 and 80% compared to 2019.

Video

The AP Interview: Zelenskyy Seeks Peace despite Atrocities

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that he is committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world, and he renewed his plea for more weapons ahead of an expected surge in fighting in the country's east.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

