American Airlines Launches Daily Athens-New York Direct Flights on May 6

ATHENS – American Airlines is launching its daily and seasonal direct flights from Athens to New York on May 6, the air carrier announced during a special event held at Athens International Airport on Tuesday.

At the event, American Airlines said it celebrated 15 years of flights between Athens and US airports. In April the airliner also launched daily direct flights from Athens to Chicago and Philadelphia. The company added that its activity in Athens in 2022 will go up 47% compared to 2021 and 80% compared to 2019.