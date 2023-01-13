x

January 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Travel

American Airlines Boosts Outlook after Busy Holiday Season

January 13, 2023
By Associated Press
American Airlines OSHA
FILE - American Airlines planes sit stored at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, in Imperial, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DALLAS — American Airlines raised its forecast of fourth-quarter revenue and profit Thursday, boosted by higher fares and full planes capped off with a busy holiday travel period.

American earned $1.12 to $1.17 per share in the fourth quarter, nearly double its previous forecast. Revenue was 16% to 17% above the same quarter in 2019, before the pandemic.

Shares of the Fort Worth, Texas, company jumped 9.7% in their best one-day showing since July. They have surged nearly 37% since Dec. 28.

A severe winter storm affected all U.S. airlines before Christmas, but American and most others were able to recover quickly; Southwest was not. Southwest canceled more than 16,000 flights in the last 10 days of December, or 37.5% of its schedule, leaving more than 1 million passengers scrambling for new flights including on other airlines.

“There was certainly some benefit from re-accommodating probably a relatively small amount of Southwest passengers … but overall the (new, higher forecast) was just broad-based strength across the quarter,” Chief Financial Officer Devon May said in an interview.

Officials said any gain from Southwest’s meltdown was likely offset by American canceling more than 800 flights, or 2.6% of its schedule, in late December, according to FlightAware figures.

Airlines have benefited from strong demand for travel and a limited number of flights and seats, in part because of a pilot shortage coming out of the worst of the pandemic. The result has been higher fares.

American said revenue from each seat per mile rose 24% over the fourth quarter of 2021, an even sharper rise than it had previously forecast.

Raymond James airline analyst Savanthi Syth said she had expected American to raise its guidance because it appeared to suffer fewer ill effects from the winter storm in late December, but the update topped those expectations too.

American is scheduled to report financial results on Jan. 26. Delta Air Lines will lead off when it gives fourth-quarter numbers on Friday.

 

RELATED

Tourism
Temple of Poseidon Remains Further Revealed at Peloponnesian Site

Elaborating on an earlier finding about the remains of a temple-shaped building at the Kleidi, Samikos dig on the west coast of the Peloponnese, researchers said it almost certainly was the Temple of Poseidon.

Wine & Spirits
Greece the Honoured Country in China’s Largest Beverages Expo
Tourism
Naxos among Top Sustainable Travel Experiences

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

At Least 7 Dead as Severe Winds, Tornadoes Hammer US South (Video)

SELMA, Ala. — A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.

Elaborating on an earlier finding about the remains of a temple-shaped building at the Kleidi, Samikos dig on the west coast of the Peloponnese, researchers said it almost certainly was the Temple of Poseidon.

DENVER — Earth's fever persisted last year, not quite spiking to a record high but still in the top five or six warmest on record, government agencies reported Thursday.

BLANTYRE, Malawi — The worst cholera outbreak to affect Malawi in two decades has now claimed 750 lives, a government minister said, while the World Health Organization chief described the southeast African country as among the hardest-hit amid ongoing global epidemics that are "more widespread and deadly than normal.

DALLAS — American Airlines raised its forecast of fourth-quarter revenue and profit Thursday, boosted by higher fares and full planes capped off with a busy holiday travel period.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.