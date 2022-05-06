x

May 6, 2022

AmCham Holds Farewell Reception for Outgoing US Amb Pyatt

May 6, 2022
By Athens News Agency
The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce (AmCham). (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yorgos Kontarinis)
The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce (AmCham). (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce honored outgoing US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt at a farewell reception held in Athens on May 5.

AmCham President Nikolaos Bakatselos pointed out that Greece-US relations reached their highest level during Pyatt’s six-year diplomatic term. The official uniform of Greece’s national cycling team was also gifted to Pyatt during the event.

Pyatt was also presented with an recognition scroll: “The Board of Directors express heartfelt appreciation to Ambassador Pyatt for his deep friendship, dynamic collaboration, and unwavering commitment and support in creating new economic and business ties between the United States and Greece and furthering the relationship between the two countries, which today is the strongest it has ever been.”

It was also noted that the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce forged inseparable ties with the American diplomat, and which will continue during Pyatt’s upcoming new position as US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources.

