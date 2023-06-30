Amb. Tsunis Welcomes Hundreds to Thrilling 4th of July Reception in Athens

Politics

ATHENS – The 4th of July celebration at the residence of the U.S. Ambassador in Athens came a bit early – and so did many guests, who also stayed late for what veterans of the annual affair said was “the best Independence Day party ever.”

U.S. Ambassador George J. Tsunis welcomed the guests and offered passionate and inspiring words about the power and value of democracy and its roots in Greece, the mutual inspiration of the American and Greek revolutions of 1776 and 1821, and what is at stake in the war in Ukraine, words echoed by guest speaker Andreas Dracopoulos, Co-President of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

A unique and moving part of the event was the exceptional ‘Freedom Wine’ that was served. Tsunis explained it was made from grapes from Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia, apropos of the presence of “my great friend, Ambassador Sergii Shutenko of Ukraine. Tsunis spoke passionately of the need continue to support Ukraine’s struggle to be a country “that is free, whole, and unequivocally Ukrainian!”

The guests, happily hobnobbing with old and new friends on the lawn and around the residence and the pool delighted in the Greek and American music – soprano Anastasia Zannis was the featured performer – the refreshments, and the 4th of July BBQ food provided by the Hard Rock Café Athens. Hard Rock International is about to break ground on its $1billion Integrated Resort Complex on the Athenian Riviera.

Among the attendees, graciously hosted by Ambassador Tsunis and his wife Olga along with friendly Embassy staffers, were Greek and U.S. military and other officials. Also present were National Herald Publisher-Editor Eraklis Diamataris and Advisor to the Publishers Antonis Diamataris and his wife Litsa.

After the national anthems were sung, Dracopoulos began his speech by noting the complicated times and affirming that “the need for everyone to appreciate the values of Democracy is imperative.” He urged his listeners “to not take it for granted… and to strengthen it. Citing the pioneering role of Ancient Greece, he quoted President Joe Biden: ”The United States and the World owe a debt to the ancient Greek ideas… that we the people – the Demos – are a Democracy, and control their own destiny. You made us believe in an idea that has endured or millennia, but it’s also an idea that every generation has to fight to uphold.”

Dacropoulos concluded by saying, “thank you, Ambassador Tsunis. Dear George, please accept my best wishes for continuing to serve with the same enthusiasm and [passion] as U.S. Ambassador to your ancestors’ homeland. Happy Fourth!”

Immediately fulfilling Dracopoulos’ words, the Ambassador mounted the podium and proclaimed: “kalispera Athina – Welcome Athens!”

After warmly acknowledging and thanking Dracopoulos for his cultural and philanthropic endeavors, Tsunis declared, “247 years ago, when my country put up a government, its founders envisioned a land that was free and democratic, based on the values and principles born right here in Athens. It was here in Athens that for the first time everyday citizens were empowered to work together to shape their collective lives.”

Referring to the U.S.-Greece relationship, he said that “today we celebrate” the friendship of peoples “bound together by the dream of equality and ‘the pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness’ for all.”

Referring to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Tsunis said the great civil rights leader

“believed that democratic action was grounded in the Greek notion of Agape, which he understood as brotherhood, good will, and an overflowing love that seeks nothing in return.”

The Ambassador then emphasized that the struggle for freedom continues in the U.S., Greece, and around the world with battles for equality and full civil rights for all, including the LGBT+ community, but especially for women. “I believe that when the history of this century is written… it’s going to be a century of women, the century when we realized you cannot achieve the full human potential without half your intellectual firepower. Great societies know this, and countries that do not understand this will are going to be left behind.”

He also noted governments’ and societies’ obligations to migrants fleeing violence and poverty in search of better lives for their families, as did his own dear parents and all the pioneering Greek immigrants to America.

The Ambassador ended on an eloquent and moving note, embraced by applause from the huge gathering.

He said that when all groups are integrated and freedom for all is realized, “our economies grow faster…our societies grow stronger, more creative, more vibrant, and more free… Let us choose love – not hate. Let us chose freedom – not tyranny. Let us choose unity – not division. Let us choose all – not the few. Let us choose infinite possibility and aspiration. Let us heal, and let us choose – to have a dream.”